What can happen when someone loses control varies from person to person. For someone like Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), losing control is almost expected, but there are levels to it. For Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), the world is better when he's in absolute control. In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14, "Acid Test," these characters completely lose control, and the results range from scary to comical. According to the logline below, this couldn't have happened at a worse time for Dean because the hospital has an important visitor. NBC released a sneak peek of the February 26 episode, which previews Dean and Mitch's losses of control and other storylines to be explored.

"Gaffney gets a surprise visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative. Hannah and Naomi search for the cause of a young girl’s infection. Lenox and Frost work together to save the victim of an accidental shooting."

Mitch's Life Spirals While Dean Takes LSD In 'Chicago Med' Season 12, Episode 14

Mitch's life as he knows it might be over, and he has no one to blame apart from himself. He's been careless several times and failed to keep his emotions under control. After the baffling events in Episode 13, Mitch was suspended from the hospital and may have lost Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Unsurprisingly, the video above finds him screaming in his car. This is just the beginning of his troubles as he fights for his life, career, and relationship. That's if the lawsuit does not bankrupt him, and he escapes jail. Meanwhile, Hannah and Naomi (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) treat a child with an infection but they can't figure out from what. "She's in septic shock," Hannah says as the young girl remains unconscious.

Elsewhere, Maggie (Marlyne Barret) notices something odd about Dean. "Everything okay doctor?" she asks him. "I've always liked ya!" Dean replies. Something is definitely wrong because Dean rarely dishes out compliments, let alone huge proclamations like these. "You're on acid, Dean," Maggie finds the source of this behavior. They find a piece of paper attached to his skin which is one way acid is taken. Did that happen intentionally, or was someone trying to sabotage him or the hospital, especially when the representative was on the premises? Since the effects of acid can last a long time, how will they deal with this? Are we about to see a fun side of Dean?

Tune in to Chicago Med on Wednesday, February 26, to see how these arcs play out when "Acid Test" airs on NBC at 8 p.m ET. You can also stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.