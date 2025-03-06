Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15, "Down in a Hole," tested Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) tremendously. He battled his mortality after an atypical rescue went south. The experience taught Ripley a lot about himself, forcing him to confront some parts he had tried hard to ignore. Everything ended on a good note as he was rescued from the tunnel and resuscitated. Mitchell told TV Insider that the whole ordeal would change how Ripley carries himself from now on. "I think it’s going to change him fundamentally in a lot of ways," the actor said. He teased a better version of the character, saying:

"I think we are going to see a new and improved Ripley. I think we’re going to see a Ripley that takes ownership of his choices, and I think he’s going to have a bit of a pep in his step."

What Does the Future Look Like for Ripley? Luke Mitchell Weighs In.

Image via Lori Allen/NBC

He might have survived death but the problems that drove him to this point in his life still exist. He is still suspended from the hospital and his relationship with Hanah (Jessy Schram) is not better. "He’s got a lot of work to do," Mitchell said of what's ahead. Regarding his job, "I don’t know that that’s necessarily going to be an easy thing to do [getting his job back]," the actor added. He continued: "Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was the one that is recommending he be terminated, so I think he’s got to win back a lot of people’s trust. I think he’s hurt a lot of people, so, yeah, it’s going to be an interesting journey to see him metaphorically and physically climb out of that hole."

Mitchell thinks Ripley and Hanah are "good for each other." However, their relationship is complicated because their timing has never been good. "I think where they’re at, they need to be at. I think they need to be on a break, whether it’s indefinite or just for a short period of time. Ripley needs to be by himself. I think he needs to figure himself out. But I got a lot of love for their relationship," the actor said. Because it takes two to tango, does Hanah think the same?

Tune to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of Chicago Med and see how Ripley's life turns out. You can stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.