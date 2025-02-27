When it rains, it pours, and no one is feeling that more than Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) on Chicago Med. While it can be argued that he brought his current predicaments on himself, it's hard not to feel for him. He’s already been dealt penance for that professional mishap and is also nursing a heartbreak after losing the woman he loves. It’s the most broken we’ve seen him in recent times, and after the events of the latest episode, one can only hope that Ripley’s journey will now take a turn toward redemption. On the contrary, Chicago Med seems to have something else up its sleeve as teased in the latest sneak peek at Season 10, Episode 15 “Down in a Hole.” The synopsis for the episode reads:

“Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well; an old friend from Frost's TV days shadows Maggie; Asher discovers an extremely rare condition in her patient's ultrasound.”

'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 15 Will Explore An Unresolved Arc from the One Chicago Crossover

Now temporarily relieved of his duties at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Ripley’s spending that extra time reflecting on his life. The latest sneak peek opens with the troubled doctor going for a cathartic morning walk when his trail brings him to encounter a woman and her young daughter trapped “down in a hole.” The incident, which will serve as the key storyline for the episode, sets the stage for an exciting crossover with Chicago Fire, as Firehouse 51 is called in to handle the situation.

When the rescue team arrives, Ripley steps up to assist, volunteering to be the unlikely hero by descending into the abandoned well to save the trapped victims. Unfortunately, the situation quickly takes a dangerous turn when falling debris further complicates the rescue, trapping them even more. The clip ends on a tense note, showing Ripley lying lifeless on the ground. While it could be a fake-out (we hope it is), the gravity of the moment feels real, especially Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) visibly shaken reaction upon being informed of the incident. “Down in a Hole” will also pick up an unresolved storyline from the recent One Chicago crossover event involving one Chicago Fire character. Chicago Med showrunner, Allen MacDonald, previously teased the crossover, saying: "There are some repercussions. One of the Chicago Fire characters will pop up on Chicago Med in episode 15. And we'll continue a dynamic between two characters that was set up in that."

Speculation has been swirling that Ripley’s current storyline might be setting the stage for his exit and this sneak peek only adds fuel to the fire. Could this really be the end for him? Find out when Chicago Med, Season 10, Episode 15, premieres on NBC on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.