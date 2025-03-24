After a two-week break, Chicago Med returns this Wednesday with a new episode alongside the rest of the One Chicago lineup. Season 10, Episode 16, "Poster Child," will dive deeper into Dr. Frost’s past, building on the storyline introduced in the previous episode, "Down in a Hole." This time, the focus shifts from the lingering effects of Dr. Mitch Ripley’s (Luke Mitchell) past trauma to Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet), who also carries the scars of a troubled childhood. A glimpse of how his backstory unfolds in the next episode was teased in a previously released teaser trailer. However, as per usual, "Poster Child" will cover other subplots as teased in the synopsis and newly released images unveiled by NBC. The synopsis for "Poster Child" reads:

"When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn't heal all wounds; Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality; Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years."

Several images from "Poster Child" show a lot of interactions between Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Frost, hinting that Frost might open up to the psychologist about his childhood trauma. The case they are working on: a young patient struggling with their sexuality, could possibly parallel Frost's past. As suggested in the previous episode, Frost may have been sexually exploited by Ainsley Towne (Jessalyn Gilsig), a much older actress who played his mother on a TV show during his child-acting days. As Frost works through this case, he may see painful similarities to his own experience which could push him to confide in Charles and seek the healing he might not have realized he needed.

Frost’s Parents Played A Role In His Childhood Issues