Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has been trying to improve himself after all the changes in Chicago Med Season 12 pulled the rug from under his feet, but the world is making it hard for him. All the calm and composure he's mastered goes out the window in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17, "The Book of Archer," when Ms. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) leaves him in charge of the ED for a day, and it overwhelms him. "Charles (Oliver Platt) and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn't want to be in his body; Lenox (Sarah Ramos) takes a personal day; Asher (Jessy Schram) discovers a mass on a pregnant woman's ovary," reads the official logline for the April 2 episode. NBC released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing Archer's nightmare solo ride.

"Be careful what you wish for" is something Dean should have been told. He has always wanted to be the only boss, but with great power comes great responsibility. Not having power caused him to throw a tantrum, but according to the video below, having all the power sends him over the edge. Archer is left with all the responsibilities as Dr. Lenox takes a personal day. He'd been splitting them (albeit half-heartedly) with his new co-chief, but her absence makes him appreciate her input. The staff looks to him for guidance while patients look to him for help. The final straw is when a patient wreaks chaos in the ER. Dean holds it together, but when he finds himself alone in an elevator, everything gushes out, and he nearly wrecks the elevator with his punches.

The ED, As Experienced by Dean Archer

The episode title reveals that the episode is Archer-centric. Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Allen MacDonald said viewers will experience everything how Archer does. “The whole episode is from Archer’s point of view, so he’s, literally, in every scene… We’ll do a deep dive into his character," he said. That will allow them to explore Archer's relationships in the ED. “You’ll see more of Hannah and Archer in that episode," MacDonald said. He added: "Their friendship is a really strong, foundational dramatic thing on the show. There is a tension there between them." While many viewers have read the interactions between Archer and Hannah to be romantic, Weber doesn't share the same view, saying the writers are doing something different with the duo.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET to witness how Archer experiences running the ED alone when "The Book of Archer" airs.