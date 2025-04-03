Chicago Med Season 10 has seen the staff at Gaffney Medical Center endure their fair share of trials, but perhaps no one has had it worse than Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell). The aftermath of losing his best friend sent Ripley down a dark path that culminated in his suspension and a painful break-up with his girlfriend, Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Subsequent events have now set him on the path of redemption as Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) granted him a second chance at Gaffney. Episode 18, "Together One Last Time," sees Ripley make his triumphant return to the ED, and a teaser for the episode shows him soliciting with Asher for a do-over.

"Asher makes a tough call to save a life; Frost and Ripley treat a young boy with a snake bite; Archer gives Naomi a patient to handle on her own on her last day in the E.D," reads a synopsis for the episode. However, the promo teaser focuses on Ripley and his attempts to win Asher back. For a moment, the future looked bleak for the Chicago Med couple after Asher walked out on Ripley, effectively ending their relationship right after Ripley dropped the L-word. It wasn’t until Ripley's near-death experience that Asher requited his love in a rather dramatic fashion. Upon learning of his fatal accident down the well, Asher rushes to the scene, confessing "I love you" to a lifeless Ripley right before he wakes from a coma.

Mitch Ripley Wants To Right His Wrongs

The teaser above reveals that Erin Anderson, who recurs as Asher's sister, Lizzie, appears in the episode. Viewers will recall that Lizzie recently shared her pregnancy news with Asher, a joyful moment made even more significant by her struggles with infertility. At the time, Asher was dealing with relationship troubles with Ripley but chose to keep them to herself, not wanting to overshadow Lizzie’s happiness. The teaser shows the sisters will address the topic in the next episode, which opens with Lizzie asking, "What's going on with you and Mitch?" To which Asher responds, "I think we need to have a conversation," before the clip cuts to a scene at Gaffney with her and Ripley.

"I threw away a winning lottery ticket with you, and I'm gonna have to live with that for the rest of my life," Ripley begins his reconciliation speech before boldly asking, "Can we be together again?" The teaser leaves us in suspense, ending before Asher can respond. She, however, does look sympathetic towards him, but there's no telling if his words will be enough to get Asher back on ship with him. Ripley's recent actions were the final straw, and Asher made it clear she was done saving him. Ripley would have to prove he's worthy of another chance, a scenario Mitchell previously hinted at in an interview, teasing that the upcoming episodes "will see a new and improved Ripley." He added, "I think we’re going to see a Ripley that takes ownership of his choices, and I think he’s going to have a bit of a pep in his step".

Find out what happens next when Chicago Med Season 10 returns in two weeks with Episode 18 on April 16 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.