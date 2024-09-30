This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Chicago Med Season 10 premiere introduced many changes to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Emergency Department. New doctors showed up at a hospital on the cusp of an influx of patients. Dr. Goodwin also shook up the dynamics of the characters with new hires, and that is bound to triple throughout the entire hospital. The promo for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2, "Bite Your Tongue," teases more of a chaotic ED. The episode's official logline below tees up more trouble for Ripley and the hospital.

"Dr. Lenox continues to rankle Archer as the two tackle their new roles. Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel, and upstairs, Goodwin is forced to make layoffs."

"Your license is in jeopardy," Dr. Goodwin tells Ripley when the promo begins. The video shows him attending a committee hearing where they will decide his fate. Even if he didn't attack Pawel, he is still connected to the case since the attackers were his friends. But even with things looking bleak for Ripley with his medical license, coming clean to Ana allowed them to become closer. The promo shows them in an intimate moment, teasing a possible romance progression.

The ER Becomes a Minefield in 'Chicago Med' Season 10.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to build between Dr. Lenox and Dr. Archer following Lenox's decision to fire Zach. "Stay in your lane," Archer tells her. "I'm not sure this is going to work," Lenox replies, possibly referencing their shared position of power in the ED.

"This is the hardest week I've ever heard," someone says. Another new addition to the team is Dr. Frost, a pediatrician. What sets him apart from other pediatricians is he believes "that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions." It is an excellent idea in theory, but it might put him at odds with parents and guardians in practice. That seems to be the case in the promo where someone punches him, even though it's unclear why. He is very charming, but not everyone is Maggie, and charm can only get him so far.

Even with the reshuffle that happened, Gaffney is not out of the woods yet, and Sharon must make some tough decisions to keep the hospital afloat. Lenox's decision to fire Zach might have helped Sharon because she needs to lay off some staff members.

Who is about to lose their job? Find out when a new episode of Chicago Med airs on October 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.