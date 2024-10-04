While chaos has always been part of the story in Chicago Med, the ED is experiencing a new kind of it in Season 10. Some new additions have toppled the status quo in the ER with some interesting consequences. The season has featured a lot of chaos in the two episodes that have aired, which doesn't seem to stop in the upcoming episode. Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 3, "Trust Fall," finds the promise made to Gaffney by the closure of another hospital come true; Dr. Archer and Dr. Lenox continue their fight for dominance in the ER, while Dr Goodwin tries not to drown amid a death threat. A promo for the episode tees up these arcs, while the episode's official logline below dives more into the episode.

"Hannah treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child. Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups."

The ED Faces More Problems in 'Chicago Med' Season 10.

Ambulances flood the hospital's bay as the patient flow that used to go to the hospital that closed down now seeks Gaffney's help when the promo begins. Maggie, Sharon, and Charles expected the ED to increase patients significantly but could not have predicted what they are seeing. They all looked shocked when the ambulance stream upset the place with lights and sirens. "We're drowning!" Dr. Goodwin says. Meanwhile, Archer tries to assert authority in the face of constant challenges from Lenox. It seems even the other doctors don't respect his authority much anymore. "This is my ED," he tells Ripley. "Are you sure about that?" Ripley responds as Lenox watches from a distance.

Ripley's legal issues with the hospital are far from over, and he must meet with the committee again to hear his case's progress. However, when Ripley makes a decision, it is hard to sway him from it. "You're throwing your life away," Hannah warns him. Ripley's actions might put his relationship with Hannah at risk. As if Sharon's plate is not full, another problem arises when she receives a note. "I'm going to put a knife to your throat and watch you bleed out!" the haphazardly written note reads, revealing itself to be a death threat. Since Sharon had just fired several people in Episode 2, many potential suspects exist.

Will the ED survive these foundation-shaking developments or buckle under the pressure? Find out when "Trust Fall" airs on Wednesday, October 9, on NBC. Watch the promo embedded in the YouTube video above.