Being a doctor has always carried a level of risk, but the risks nowadays seem to come from every corner. Dr. Sharon Goodwin, in Chicago Med Season 10, has no idea who is sending her death threats or why. In Episode 3, the note she received has rocked her world even though she would love to brush it aside and continue dealing with the multitude of problems plaguing the ED. However, according to the promo for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 4, "Blurred Lines," Sharon does not have that luxury as the threat on her life escalates. Meanwhile, per the official episode logline below, Gaffney gets a blast from the past as a familiar face returns.

"A familiar face returns to the E.D. Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder. Frost suspects that his patient's father is lying about his daughter's condition."

"A few days ago, I received a death threat," Sharon confides in Dr. Charles when the video begins. He hits her fast and hard with a rational course of action. "This you gotta report," he says. "I'm going to put a knife to your throat and watch you bleed out!" reads the text on the note, which does not leave any doubt about the intended actions of the writer. "I'm concerned about your safety," the hospital's council tells Sharon. Next comes a chilling scene as Sharon walks in on a mysterious man in her office.

'Chicago Med' Brings Back Characters from the Past.

The new showrunner, Allen McDonald, is interested in bringing back old characters and seeing how they interact with new characters. As teased, "Blurred Lines" brings back an intriguing character with odd dynamics with his superiors. Devin Kawaoka appears as Dr. Kai Tanaka-Reed, an obnoxious, insubordinate resident who made Dr. Crockett's life hell when he first appeared. But with Marcel gone and some time having passed, maybe he's matured slightly. McDonald teased to The Hollywood Reporter about bringing back old character after binging the entire show, saying,

"One of the things I felt watching the early seasons of the show is that I fell in love with the original cast. I fell in love with the current cast, but I missed the original cast. And one of the unique opportunities of this One Chicago world is that you can bring these older characters back and have them come through the ED again, and see them interact with the new characters that we’ve created for this season and catch them up with the relationships they have with people that are still on the show. So, nothing is set in stone, but I’m very much interested in bringing back characters from the past."

Will Sharon heed everyone's advice before it's too late? Has Kai changed? Find out when the episode airs on NBC this Wednesday. Catch up on Peacock. Watch the promo in the YouTube video embedded above.

Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC

