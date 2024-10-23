The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center ED cannot catch a break in Chicago Med Season 10. Not only has there been a significant shake-up, but the ED is now receiving more patients, making a tough situation worse. Holidays bring unique cases to the hospital; none brings the weirdest than Halloween. In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 5, "Bad Habits," the ED deals with bizarre cases as some patients take the Halloween spirit too far. The episode's logline below teases more of the Charles-Jackie problem, and the promo previews the chaos.

"Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with nurse Jackie on a psych case."

Halloween Returns to 'Chicago Med'

"Halloween can be the busiest of the year," ED boss Dr Lenox previews the night ahead when the promo video above starts. If regular shifts are chaotic, this night is chaos raised to the power of one hundred as patients and staff dress up. While adults can tell that it's all fun and games, some children can't. A buzzsaw man scares a child when his electric saw and costume tell a story that is too real. Meanwhile, Dr Frost treats a patient who appears to have been bitten by a bat. Another patient is convinced that he is a vampire and bites Dr Frost.

While the promo teases chaos, there is also fun to be had as the staff shows off their Halloween costumes. Ripley and Hannah take the ED back to the summer of 2023, when Barbie was huge, and they dress up as Ken and Barbie, respectively. Ripley is Ryan Gosling's Ken, complete with blonde hair, while Hannah pulls off Margot Robbie's Barbie with a lot of pink. Dr Charles dresses up as Sherlock Holmes while Maggie is a Chicago Blackhawks player. The ED pays homage to another movie as Dr. Frost and someone who looks like Naomi dress up as Minions. These costumes will lighten up an ED that is usually serious.

Chicago Med Season 10 cast members include Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer.

Catch "Bad Habits" tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. You can also stream past episodes of Chicago Med on Peacock.

