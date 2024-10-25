A One Chicago crossover for the current season might be a while away, but the universe is treating viewers to a min-crossover between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in Episode 6, "Forget Me Not." While this is a cause for excitement, the circumstances are not that exciting since it has to do with the death threat against Dr. Goodwin. The situation escalates to the level that Intelligence gets involved, and Atwater jumps into action when the threat's credibility rises. The November 6 episode's logline below teases this arc, among others, while the promo finds Atwater getting ahead of the situation to save Dr. Goodwin's life.

"Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin's security after she's threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler's baby."

Atwater Protects Dr. Goodwin from a Former Employee in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 6.

"Sorry to interrupt, Ms. Goodwin. We need to move you to a secure location," Atwater tells Sharon when the promo video above begins. The situation is emergent, and Atwater works quickly to keep Sharon safe. This whole affair started with a note that read, "I'm going to put a knife to your throat and watch you bleed out!" However, it seems this was not the beginning. As Sharon had guessed before, there were many people with a vendetta against her, given her decision to fire some staff members in the early episodes of the season. With the unsub breaking into Sharon's house, the situation is more severe than ever.

The ED is not the same, following Dr. Lenox's addition to the team. She and Archer have not been getting along with Lenox one-upping him at every turn. The promo teases Archer's revenge when Lenox messes up big time, and he takes the opportunity to ensure he rids himself of this nuisance. "You made a bad call, and you know it! You're gonna answer for this," he tells her. The Archer-Lenox situation has been seething slowly, and this new development is bound to take it to higher levels.

Who is the former employee holding a grudge against Sharon? Were they fired recently or a long time ago? What bad call did Lenox make? Find out when "Forget Me Not" airs on NBC in two weeks on Wednesday, November 6.

Catch up with Chicago Med Season 10 on Peacock before new episodes return after this short hiatus.

Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

