The conflict between Chicago Med's ED chiefs Drs Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) has grown to the point where the emergency department can no longer contain them both. At this point, it appears that one might have to depart to make room for the other. The two can't stand themselves and their growing conflict which all began in the premier episode has reached a critical point where something must be done about it. In the new sneak peek for the next episode "Family Matters," Archer has clearly had enough and is seen taking up his complaints with the authorities in order to hold Lenox accountable for her actions, including the latest one for which she doesn't even feel the slightest remorse. The logline for the next episode, which airs on November 13, reads:

"Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR; Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion; the tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head."

While the synopsis includes information on three running storylines, the latest sneak peek highlights only one - Archer and Lenox's disdain for each other. "I don't think Dr Lenox is a good leader for this ED," Archer says to someone who, although not shown, is likely the boss, Dr Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). "Your opinion was wrong," a spirited Archer confronts Lenox in another scene. It all leaves Goodwin with a difficult decision to make as she inevitably intervenes and reaches the worrying resolve that "Dr Archer and Lenox cannot co-exist in the ED anymore."

Archer and Lenox's constant wrangle is a classic example that two captains cannot be on a ship and this one is one is heading for the sea bottom if they both remain on it. When Goodwin hired Lenox as the co-head of the ED, it was pretty clear that it was a disaster waiting to happen. Archer, of course, did not welcome the idea and while he has seemingly tried to be cordial with his new colleague, Lenox hasn't exactly made herself the easiest person to like with her way of handling things, almost always clashing with Archer's. Their latest disagreement which led to the death of Jordan on the operating table (an operation he advised against) was the final straw for Archer, enough for him to demand Lenox's dismissal.

Will Either Archer or Lenox Leave 'Chicago Med'?

The sneak peek comes with a worrying logline "One has to go," hinting that the solution to this conflict is the departure of one of the characters. This poses a concern to fans who will be left scratching their heads about who will potentially receive the boot. Archer, who's been on the show since Season 6, is the more likable character and fans will be banking on him to stay. However, while he's clearly the fan-favorite among the two, he's clearly committed some fireable offenses in the past and there's no telling if Goodwin might unearth some of those to inform her decision. She's only just hired Lenox and might favor her over Archer. Also, we've not gotten to see much of her military backstory, which actress Ramos recently teased will be explored this season, so, it's anyone's guess.

Chicago Med Season 10, episode 7 airs November 13.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By Michael Brandt Writers Michael Brandt Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock Directors Michael Brandt Showrunner Michael Brandt Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK