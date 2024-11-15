Chicago Med Season 10 has taken audiences on quite the ride and now, we're looking ahead to the fall finale. Episode 7's "Family Matters" saw Lenox and Archer's season-long conflict reach a head with Goodwin making a difficult decision to demote one of them. As we head into the next episode, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," the tension between the two ED doctors does not look to be over just yet and could potentially lead to a departure we aren't quite ready for. NBC has released some fresh look shots and plot teaser for the next episode and Archer and Lenox won't be the only ones with scores to settle.

"Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart."

While the logline says nothing about the Archer-Lenox conflict, the new images tease that both will be working together on a case. One of the shots shows them attending to a car accident victim with the recently demoted Archer looking to lead proceedings as Lenox stands back. Archer's ego took a blow in the last episode following Goodwin's decision to demote him to a regular attending, leaving rival Lenox as the sole boss of the ED. The aftermath saw him drown in his sorrows at Molly's, and while these new images tease that he's perhaps moved on from the situation, a previously released teaser reveals the opposite. Fan fears might be coming true as the teaser shows Archer considering resigning from Chicago Gaffney Medical Centre.

A Familiar Face Returns in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 8