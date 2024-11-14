When Chicago Med's new showrunner Allen McDonald said that the show would bring back past characters, no one could have anticipated Sarah Reese's (Rachel DiPillo) return to Chicago Gaffney Medical Centre. Sarah departed in Season 4 after a serious disagreement with Charles. Both thought that was the end, but according to the promo video for the November 20 episode, Sarah returns to Gaffney, much to Charles' shock. The logline for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 8, "Love Will Tear Us Apart," teases the escalation of Goodwin's stalker situation, which is also previewed in the promo video, and Sarah's return.

Goodwin's troubles persist; Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient; Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart.

Explosive Arcs Take Center Stage in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 8.

"Hello, Dr. Charles," Sarah greets her former boss when the video above begins. Charles's expression speaks volumes; he looks like he's seen a ghost. The last time they were in the same hospital, Sarah had learned that Dr. Charles wanted to let Sarah's father die when they learned that he was a serial killer. She ended her residency at the hospital and moved on to other things. Her return to Med will undoubtedly rehash past feelings as teased by the logline, which finds them clashing again. McDonald previously hinted at bringing back old characters in Season 10 to The Hollywood Reporter, saying,

"One of the unique opportunities of this One Chicago world is that you can bring these older characters back and have them come through the ED again, and see them interact with the new characters that we’ve created for this season and catch them up with the relationships they have with people that are still on the show. So, nothing is set in stone, but I’m very much interested in bringing back characters from the past."

Elsewhere, Archer makes a decision about his future at Chicago Med now that Lenox has stolen his thunder, and Dr Goodwin decides to make her the chief head of the ED. He runs his resignation letter by Hannah, who is surprised by this development. Maybe she'll convince him he doesn't want or need to resign. Speaking of Dr. Goodwin, she thought her stalker situation had been resolved, but scenes from the upcoming episode reveal that it was a false conviction. The stalker is very okay and willing to follow through on his threat of putting "a knife to your throat and watch you bleed out!" He finds Sharon and holds her hostage with a knife in hand.

The fall finale promises many explosive storylines, from Charles and Sarah's reunion to Archer's resignation and Goodwin's problem. NBC has yet to set the Winter premiere date for its programming, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Past episodes of Chicago Med are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

WATCH ON PEACOCK