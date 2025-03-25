New relationships have developed in Chicago Med Season 10 with the addition of new characters. Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) has developed friendships with several coworkers, including Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). His interactions with the latter began as purely platonic, but as time passes, there have been lingering looks, leading viewers to think something might develop between them. TV Line caught up with Chicago Med's showrunner, Allen MacDonald, and inquired if the show aimed to go in a romantic direction with Maggie and Frost. "We’ll have to see on that," MacDonald said, neither confirming nor denying the perceived romance. However, he cautioned against that direction for the characters, saying:

“It’s always a dangerous thing, if you have a friendship, to cross that line, but it’s also a very dramatic place to go. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

What's On the Horizon for Dr. Frost in 'Chicago Med' Season 10?

Image via: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

As Chicago Med returns from a two-week hiatus on Wednesday, March 26. "When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) learns that time doesn't heal all wounds; Frost and Charles (Oliver Platt) treat a patient struggling with his sexuality; Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Abrams (Brennan Brown) work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years," reads the official logline for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16, "Poster Child." As the show gears up for the final stretch of the season, Dr. Frost's past is set to play a huge part in his current life. Several acquaintances from his child star days have returned, bringing some painful memories. It was heavily insinuated that Frost was sexually abused by his former TV mom, Ainsley Towne (Jessalyn Gilsig). Yet to appear are Dr. Frost's parents, who neglected and used him, exposing him to various tragedies faced by child stars. Barnet teased their return to TV Insider, saying, "They were not the best." He added:

"They stole or used all of his money from his acting days. He’s very much in medical debt. They seem to be very opportunistic as parents, and they may be coming back around under some dire circumstances."

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Chicago Med and see how Dr. Frost's story plays out through Season 10. You can stream past episodes on Peacock in the US to stay updated with all the drama.