Chicago Med's new ED co-head, Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), makes an impression on everyone she meets. The impression is usually negative, but who can blame a woman for wanting to see people do their jobs well and efficiently? It has not made her popular with her coworkers at the ED, and much of her private life is unknown. However, that might change soon, given some comments showrunner Allen MacDonald made to TV Line.

Despite being a "tough personality," Lenox might be interested in a romantic relationship. Who with, given that most of her staff is afraid of her? During the One Chicago crossover, Caitlin was under a lot of pressure to save Trudy's life, and in that chaos, she met Dr. Hayes (Brendan Hines). Despite everyone else retreating into themselves in her presence, Dr. Hayes could keep up with her, and there might be more. MacDonald teased the possibility of a romantic arc for Lenox with Hayes, saying,

“We will see Dr. Hayes again, and there’s more to come between Dr. Hayes and Dr. Lenox. [She is a] tough personality [but] sometimes there are little cracks, and [the Jan. 22 episode] was one of those times. It’s like, ‘Oh, she is interested in possibly a romantic side or, at least, feels that sometimes,’ because she’s so closed off a lot of the time.”

What Else is Coming Up to Lenox in 'Chicago Med' Season 10?

George Burns/NBC

A romantic arc is just one of the many stories the show can tell with this new character. However, there will be a dive into her past, especially her military service. “You are absolutely going to learn more about Lenox’s backstory, what drew her to the military, what kind of person needs that kind of structure," teased the showrunner. MacDonald added: "I understand Lenox wants to be the best doctor she can be, and she also has her armor up." He discussed how her desire to stick to a strict role affects how people view her, saying,

"She was in the military, and she’s a woman. She’s had to work really hard, she’s had to protect herself, stay super professional. Of course, that’s kind of what comes to bite her in the ass, that people are like, 'Now you’re too professional.'”

On the next Chicago Med — airing on February 19 — "Lenox's mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley's self-destructive behavior continues to escalate," reads the official logline.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Chicago Med. Stream past episodes on Peacock.