Dr. Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) fate after the explosive fall finale of Chicago Med Season 10 was quite anticipated, with viewers tuning in live to see whether she survived. The latest ratings courtesy of TV Line reveal that Chicago Med's midseason premiere led the night in terms of viewers. Chicago Med reported 6.2 million live viewers, while Chicago Fire had 5.8 million live viewers, and 4.7 million viewers tuned in for Chicago P.D. Both Med and P.D. also reported an uptick in viewers from the fall finale. Overall, Chicago Med won the night, with Shifting Gears coming close to tying for the night with Med.

The One Chicago lineup airs on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with each of the three shows occupying an hour in the block. Chicago Med kicks off the night, followed by Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. closes the night. All three shows are popular in their own right, but Chicago Fire has always been the leader, averaging 6 million live viewers every Wednesday. Despite being the first in the line-up, Chicago Med usually comes in a close second, only shy of a few hundred thousand viewers, and Chicago P.D. usually comes in last in terms of live viewers. Whether this development is permanent remains to be seen.

Dr. Goodwin Survives an Attack by a Disgruntled Patient in 'Chicago Med' Season 10

Close

The event that might explain this phenomenon fully was the arc involving Sharon. After she made some changes in the Season 10 premiere, her decision led to a patient's death, and their partner blamed Sharon for it. She would loom over Sharon throughout the season as she sent threats and stalked Sharon at work and home. Matters reached a climax when the assailant broke into Sharon's office and attacked her with a knife, hellbent on killing Sharon. The midseason finale left the arc on a cliffhanger as the furious assailant charged at Sharon with Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) on the other end of the building, witnessing the events in horror.

In the midseason premiere, Sharon managed to overpower her assailant just in time for Dean to get to her and rush her to the OR. The entire hospital came together to support her as she fought for her life, eventually undergoing a risky surgery that saved her life. Her assailant was arrested and prosecuted. The arc undoubtedly had viewers worried this might be the end of the road for Sharon. However, those who religiously follow the show know Merkerson, Maryline Barret, and Oliver Platt signed on for more seasons of Chicago Med.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to see how the attack affects Dr. Goodwin, if at all. You can also catch up with past seasons of the show on Peacock.