Christmas is a wonderful time full of joy and celebration, but, for fans of the One Chicago franchise, it can feel as if something is missing. Having been on hiatus since the November 20 episode "Love Will Tear Us Apart", fans of One Chicago's Gaffney professionals in Chicago Med will have had what perhaps felt like an eternity to wait until the midseason premiere arrives.

Well, that wait is nearly over, with the explosive first half of Season 10 ready to kick off with yet another bang as feuding threatens to interfere with the life-saving of one of Gaffney's own. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch the Chicago Med Season 10 midseason premiere.

When Can You Watch the 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Midseason Premiere?

The midseason premiere of Season 10 will officially debut on Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c. Of course, this date also marks the return of all One Chicago shows, with both Fire and P.D. rounding out the first One Chicago Wednesday of 2025.

Is the 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Midseason Premiere Streaming?

Yes! As always, you can catch episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 on Peacock, with episodes available to stream the day after they first air.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for a midseason return to Gaffney, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Is the 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Midseason Premiere on TV?

If you can't catch the return to Gaffney on streaming the following day, you'll want to watch it live via NBC on the aforementioned air date and time. The episode will be followed directly by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and P.D. at 10/9c, with star Steven Weber saying ahead of the return:

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers. And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Can You Stream 'Chicago Med' Without Peacock?

If you don't have access to Peacock and aren't able to catch the midseason premiere live, episodes of Chicago Med will be available via the NBC app and NBC.com.

Watch the 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Trailer

A trailer for the coming episodes may not yet be available, but above is a look at the entirety of Season 10 to get you back in the mood for NBC's hottest Wednesday viewing. Thanks to the release of some promotional images for the midseason premiere, fans have now at least received some glimpse of what is to come, with episode 9, "No Love Lost", promising to bring audiences back to Gaffney with a bang. A logline for the episode reads:

"The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost (Darren Barnet) and Abrams (Brennan Brown) butt heads with their patient. Asher (Jessy Schram) helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy."

This all comes as the countdown to the biggest One Chicago crossover event in six years ticks closer, with it confirmed that all three shows will combine in a special three-hour celebration on Wednesday, January 29. A logline for the crossover reads:

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Chicago Med' Season 10?

So much happens inside the walls of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center that it can be tricky to keep track. With a midseason break perhaps leaving some yearning to see what has come before whilst also looking to the future, here's a look at the episode schedule for Season 10 based on all the information we currently have:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Sink or Swim" When a commuter ship capsizes, the ED finds itself under water as the staff struggles to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Bite Your Tongue" Lenox continues to rankle with Archer as the two tackle their new roles. Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel. Goodwin is forced to make layoffs. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "Trust Fall" Asher treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child; Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "Blurred Lines" A familiar face returns to the ED; Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder; Frost suspects that his patient's father is lying about his daughter's condition. Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 "Bad Habits" Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with nurse Jackie on a psych case. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 "Forget Me Not" Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin's security after she's threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler's baby. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 7 "Family Matter" Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR. Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion. The tension between Lenox and Archer comes to a head. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 8 "Love Will Tear Us Apart" Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart. Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9 "No Love Lost" The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient. Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy. Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10 "Broken Hearts" TBC Wednesday, January 15, 2025 11 TBC TBC Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12 Special Crossover Event When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own. Wednesday, January 29, 2025 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC