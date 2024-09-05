Among some of the changes coming to Chicago Med Season 10 is the introduction of new characters. These characters are meant to invigorate the show, and while previewing the upcoming season to TV Insider, showrunner Allen McDonald teased two different characters who will affect how Gaffney's Emergency Department works. One is Dr. John Frost, a pediatrician played by Darren Barnet. The other is Dr. Caitlin Lennox, played by Sarah Ramos. These two will clash with staff and patients when their way of doing things is not part of the approved process.

Take Dr. Lennox, for example, “She’s not interested in making friends; she’s interested in being efficient,” McDonald previewed. She was captured in the One Chicago sneak peek, treating a patient in a very unorthodox manner. Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) did not seem impressed, something the showrunner confirmed, saying, "Rule-pushing Archer is not pleased.” Dr. Frost might not be as noticeable as Dr. Lennox, but he will stir up some trouble. He "is very charming, loves children, and knows how to talk to them.” His passion for treating children means he treats them as autonomous people, something some parents won't like. “Frost deeply believes that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions," said McDonald.

More Changes In 'Chicago Med'

George Burns Jr/NBC

New characters are not the only thing that's different about the ED. For one, Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) is no longer part of the team, which comes at a very inopportune time. An underfunded nearby hospital closes, and all the patient flow heads for Gaffney. This stretches Dr. Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) ED thin, so she brings in Dr. Lennox. The financial problem that hit the other hospital appears to effect Gaffney as the department needs to downsize to stay afloat.

This means she will need to fire some staff members, and it's not the easiest decision. “She’s going to get a lot of static,” said MacDonald, “from some she had to cut loose.” The test will come early when a mass casualty event floods the hospital with patients from a capsized commuter ship. The showrunner teases "a lot of chaos and suspense.” All these developments, plus existing storylines like Dr. Ripley's legal troubles, will make for an intense season when Chicago Med, along with the rest of the One Chicago shows, returns on September 25.

