The Big Picture Allen MacDonald will be the new showrunner and executive producer for Chicago Med, joining for the 2024-2025 season.

MacDonald comes from roles behind successful series like Harlan Coben's Shelter and 13 Reasons Why.

Chicago Med continues in its 9th season with MacDonald set to take over for the expected Season 10 this fall.

NBC’s Chicago Med welcomes a new showrunner for Season 10 in Allen MacDonald. MacDonald has also been tapped as an executive producer for the medical drama. According to Deadline, new showrunner MacDonald recently spent time in the role of executive producer and as a co-showrunner on Prime Video’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter, alongside the titular Harlen Coben. Before his time on the mystery mini-series, MacDonald worked as a writer and producer on Netflix’s hit teen drama 13 Reasons Why, CBS’ CSI, and ABC’s Forever and Body of Proof.

MacDonald is filling the vacancy on Chicago Med left by previous showrunner veterans Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider. The pair had been working on Chicago Med, created by Dick Wolf, since the series’ 2015 beginning. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on their exit, the two said:

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

What Is 'Chicago Med' About?

Chicago Med follows the doctors and nurses that make up the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series covers a range of personal and professional battles for the medical staff, as they work hard to treat as many patients as possible and save as many lives as they can. Season 9 of Chicago Med premiered on NBC on January 17, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, with its thirteenth episode entitled "I Think I Know You, but Do I Really?". The season’s cast includes Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, and Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley. Star Trek: Picard alum Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut also recently joined the series as med student Dr. Naomi Howard.

Taking the reins after nine seasons under married couple Frolov and Schneider is no mean feat. With his eclectic credits behind him, MacDonald is taking the helm ahead of the series' tenth season, which is expected to air in the fall of 2024, and is expected to take up its normal time slot of Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.

Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.

