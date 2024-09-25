Dick Wolf has an impressive list of iconic procedurals, with his One Chicago franchise perhaps his best addition to television in recent memory. The youngest of the three series in the franchise, Chicago Med, is now about to come of age as it edges closer to its milestone tenth season.

After a tense, exciting, twist-filled Season 9, it was inevitable a tenth season would be on its way, with confirmation of the green light coming in March 2024. However, in the time between the two seasons, there's been plenty of drama off-screen, coming mainly through the revolving door of ensemble members that has left many in the fandom frustrated. Alas, the surgical show must go on, so here's a look at exactly where you can watch Chicago Med Season 10.

Chicago Med returns to its normal timeslot for Season 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 25. September 25 also marks the return of other exciting titles from The Masked Singer for its twelfth season and FOX's The Floor for its second, as well as the debut of the likes of Everybody Still Hates Chris on Comedy Central, Midnight Family on Apple TV+, and the enticing new documentary Mr. McMahon on Netflix.

Is 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Premiering on TV?

Yes! You can catch the return of Chicago Med for its special 10th season live on NBC. The show will return to being the opening of the Chicago trilogy on Wednesdays, with a trip to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.

Is 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Available on Streaming?

If you can't catch any of the three One Chicago shows live, fear not; each will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere. For a catch-up on all of Chicago Med's nine seasons to date, Peacock currently hosts every single episode of the popular procedural.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for a tenth return to Gaffney, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Without Peacock?

Apart from watching on NBC.com or the NBC app, Peacock will be the only place for you to stream Chicago Med Season 10.

Watch the 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Trailer

Although not a Chicago Med-specific trailer, as is customary, a promotional video for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays was released and is available to watch above. Featuring talking heads with a range of cast members from all three shows, littered in between are snippets of life from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, with Season 10 looking to be the most explosive yet. A synopsis via NBC for Season 10 reads, "Season 10 of Chicago Med will feature two new doctors at Gaffney: Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost. What new dynamics will these fresh-faced doctors bring as they settle in at the Windy City hospital?"

The revolving door of ensemble members on all the One Chicago shows has been quite the talking point in recent months, with it feeling like, more than ever, face changes are shaking up the One Chicago Universe. This is likely due to many long-term cast members having left the franchise, with the likes of Eamonn Walker leaving his series regular duties after 12 seasons of Chicago Fire and Dominic Rains leaving Chicago Med after shining Dr. Marcel Crockett, although, thankfully, Gaffney regulars such as S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett, will definitely return after they've extended their contracts with the network. Speaking to TVLine on these major changes, NBCUniversal's President of Programming and Strategy, Jeff Bader, said:

"It’s interesting because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question [about the state of #OneChicago.] But [those shows] just keep going on. We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Chicago Med' Season 10?

NBC has made sure to keep plenty of information regarding this special tenth season under wraps, but that hasn't stopped certain details from being released. For those looking to plan their schedules around the return of One Chicago, here's a look at the potential episode schedule for Season 10 of Chicago Med based on the reported return to a pre-strike episode count:

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Release Date: 1 "Sink or Swim" When a commuter ship capsizes, the ED finds itself under water as the staff struggles to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge. Allen MacDonald Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Bite Your Tongue" Lenox continues to rankle with Archer as the two tackle their new roles. Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel. Goodwin is forced to make layoffs. Stephen Hoostein Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "Trust Fall" Asher treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child; Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups. TBC Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "Blurred Lines" TBC TBC Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 "Bad Habits" TBC TBC Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 "Forget Me Not" TBC TBC Wednesday, October 30, 2024 7 TBC TBC TBC Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8 TBC TBC TBC Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9 TBC TBC TBC Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10 TBC TBC TBC Wednesday, November 27, 2024 11 TBC TBC TBC Wednesday, December 4, 2024 12 TBC TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC TBC