There are a few things one can count on happening at the ER — there will always be someone in need of help, and the situation is usually dire. Both will be dialed up when Chicago Med returns for Season 10 later this month. A mass casualty event plus a diversion of patient traffic finds Gaffney dealing with more patients than it's used to. New images from the season premiere, titled "Sink or Swim," preview this situation. The images also tease the arrival of new characters while older characters deal with arcs from the previous season.

When the season premieres, there will be no time to waste because two marine vessels collide, causing a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, an underfunded hospital closes down, and Gaffney absorbs all the patients who would have gone there. The images capture the chaos in the ER when these things happen. They demand all hands on deck, leading Dr. Goodwin to scrub in and help. Naomi is also back and is seen in the photos attending to the patients, and Dr. Hudgins and Dr. Goodwin can be seen trying to resuscitate a patient.

What To Expect From 'Chicago Med' Season 10