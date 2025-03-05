Dr. Mitch Ripley's world is caving in on him, but it gets even worse as the next episode is set to depict the first nine words of this sentence in an eerily literal manner. In this week's episode of Chicago Med Season 10, "Down in a Hole," it's all about the troubled doctor and how he manages to find himself in another tragic situation that makes his circumstances even more dire. A sneak peek teaser for the episode showed Ripley's life hanging by a thread after his attempt at rescuing a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well goes south. The teaser ends on an uncertain note regarding Ripley's fate, and it's anyone's guess what the outcome might be. Thankfully, in a few short hours, we'll have our answers when "Down in a Hole" premieres tonight on NBC at 8 P.M. ET.

It's now only a short wait before the episode arrives, but it doesn't relieve the itch to find out how things turn out for the ED doctor. Is Ripley going to die? Is this how Luke Mitchell says goodbye to Chicago Med after only joining the medical drama in Season 9? These are concerning questions coursing through our minds after seeing that teaser, and we can only hope for the best. If it's any consolation, Mitchell has previewed the episode, teasing that a dramatic ending is in store for Ripley. Dramatic is good. We can handle dramatic, but only if it is succeeded by the start of redemption for the doctor. Cautious not to give away any spoilers, Mitchel previewed the episode in his recent interview with ScreenRant, saying:

"It's going to affect him greatly. This is a huge episode for Ripley. It's kind of a make-or-break moment. He needed a distraction and there's no bigger distraction than having to help save a mother and daughter out in the middle of nowhere down a well, but it's not going to go as smoothly as he would've hoped. I don't know how smoothly you think something like that's going to go, but yeah, ultimately he does need to go down there and things don't go so well. It's a very dramatic end of episode. I'll just say that."

"Down in a Hole" Could Bring A Blessing in Disguise For Mitch Ripley

When one's going through various problems, the last thing they need is another misfortune, but just maybe, Ripley's decision to help rescue that trapped woman and her daughter could subsequently trigger the beginning of new things in his life. Maybe Goodwin could become all soft and find it hard to kick a fallen man. Maybe she'll give him another chance at Gaffney and maybe Hannah could even reconsider taking him back. Tragedy does change people, so we'll keep our fingers crossed, and hope Chicago Med can give Ripley a chance at redemption and ultimately stick with Luke Mitchell for much longer.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15 "Down in a Hole" airs tonight, Wednesday, March 5, on NBC at * P.M. ET.