Dr Mitch Ripley's (Luke Mitchell) life trajectory in Chicago Med Season 10 is all too familiar. Before characters leave a TV show, they encounter dramatic changes or experiences before they're written out. Chicago Med viewers have been concerned that Ripley is leaving Gaffney after his latest blunder, which led to a work suspension. TV Line asked Mitchell if his character had a future in the hospital, and the actor brought attention to his immediate issues. "What his life looks like, professionally, will take second fiddle to whether he still has a life at the end of this episode. [Laughs] He needs to survive this next episode to worry about anything to do with his job," Mitchell said, referencing Ripley's uncertain fate during a well rescue in Wednesday's episode.

"But if, hypothetically, he does survive this episode, I don’t know what that road looks like," Mitchell said, admitting that the predicament Ripley finds himself this time might be hard to escape. Mitchell shared his hopes for the character, saying:

"Personally, I hope that he wins favor back from Goodwin, and she changes her mind, and the board makes the decision to keep him around, because that means I still have a job, and I very much like working on Chicago Med. [Laughs] But we’ll have to wait and see. I think that would be more of a redemption arc for Ripley post-Episode 15, should he survive."

What Happens to Ripley in 'Chicago Med,' Season 10, Episode 15?

In the March 5 episode, “Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well; an old friend from Frost's (Darren Barnet) TV days shadows Maggie (Marlyne Barret); Asher (Jessy Schram) discovers an extremely rare condition in her patient's ultrasound," reads the official logline. The episode's promo hinted at a tragic ending for the character as he fell to the bottom of the well and passed out. "He kind of ends up finding himself in, arguably, worse danger than they were in. I don’t know exactly what I can spoil, but it is a life-or-death situation from the outset with the mother and daughter, but then, certainly, by the end of the episode, for Ripley," teased Mitchell.

If Ripley doesn't die in the well, he might be able to start thinking about his career. Will he survive? Is Chicago Med preparing to say goodbye to the character? Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes and find out. Catch up on Peacock in the US.