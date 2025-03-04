Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15, "Down In the Hole," will feature a mini-reunion between Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Randy McHolland (Christian Stolte). The duo reunites during a well rescue where a woman and her daughter are trapped. This will be the second interaction between the Chicago Med and Chicago Fire characters in the current TV season. Mouch and Ripley had a rough interaction during the One Chicago crossover and Trudy's life was in danger. Mitchell told TV Line that this reunion, bar the circumstances, will be good for the characters. "It’s kind of a great opportunity to build on the rapport that they came to by the end of the crossover," the actor began, previewing their working relationship in the March 5 episode. He continued:

"Their interactions were a little challenging, but for good reason, during that crossover, and by the end of it, I think there was a mutual respect and understanding. It’s nice for them to both kind of re-meet each other under different circumstances and team up for this rescue, and get to know each other a little bit better, and maybe get to know each other better than they had anticipated."

Why Is Mouch in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 15?

Mouch crosses over to help with a daunting rescue that Ripley encounters one night. "Ripley is coming back from out of town. He gets distracted and he kind of clips a car and he’s obviously concerned that he’s hurt someone and he gets out and no one’s in the car. Then he goes looking for whoever the occupants were, and that’s when he discovers — he’s the one that finds them down the well," Mitchell previewed the circumstances to TV Insider. Mitchell admitted the experience was challenging since it required the scenes to be filmed outside. He discussed other challenges he encountered, saying:

It’s a little bit of pressure to make sure you bring your A-game, because it’s Ripley-centric. You’ve got to really bring it, and it required a lot of me, and not just my workload, but the emotional side of things, and then just the physical challenge of the sets that we built for this well and the rescue tunnel. But then, also, the first part of the episode, we’re shooting on location in the middle of January, outside in Chicago. So it was pretty cold, and Chicago Med never shoots outside. [Laughs] So I had a lot of fun doing it, but it was a lot.

However, working with an experienced actor like Stolte, especially one who has filmed countless outdoor rescues, made the experience better. Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, March 5 to watch "Down In the Hole" and see Mouch and Ripley in action.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.