Ramos, known for Parenthood, will play Dr. Caitlin Lenox, and Barnet, from Never Have I Ever, will be Dr. John Frost.

Chicago Med returns for Season 10 next month.

As the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center gears up for another run in Chicago Med, several newcomers are set to join in, which may come as no surprise considering that Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher) once hinted so late last month. Two of these newcomers have now been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the show’s tenth season — Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet will be joining the NBC drama as series regulars.

Ramos is popularly known for playing Haddie Braverman in NBC’s family drama series Parenthood, while Barnet will never be forgotten for portraying Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Mindy Kaling’s teen dramedy series Never Have I Ever. However, for their latest roles, the duo will become part of the best emergency professionals in town as doctors. Not many details have been shared as of now regarding their characters besides their names; Ramos’ character is named Dr. Caitlin Lenox, while Barnet’s is Dr. John Frost.

Starring along with the newest docs in the upcoming season of Chicago Med are S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Schram, Steven Weber, and Luke Mitchell, among others. Merkerson, Platt, and Barrett, whose contracts with the series were due to expire at the end of last season, officially had an extension earlier in July, confirming the return of all of their characters. However, Dominic Rains, who played Dr. Crockett Marcel, left the show after Season 9, joining showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider. Taking the place of Frolov and Schneider for Season 10 is Allen McDonald, known for his work on CSI and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Jessy Schram Teased New Characters in 'Chicago Med' Season 10

In anticipation of Chicago Med Season 10, Schram ensured to keep fans in the loop about some new characters set to become involved but did not specify who they were last month. She said at the time, “There will be some new characters coming in, and, of course, that stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.” Speaking of the anticipated new energy, the plot of Season 10 remains uncertain given how things ended in the last season. Nevertheless, fans can expect the characters to return with renewed vigor to serve the city of Chicago.

Chicago Med, created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, is the third installment of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise, joining Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The medical drama series was renewed for a tenth season in March, which will premiere on September 25, 2024, in its 8/7c time slot on NBC.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming season and, in the meantime, catch up on past seasons on Peacock.

