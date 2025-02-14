Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) might have made the biggest impression in the Chicago Med Season 10 premiere, but she wasn't the only new person in the ED. Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) was also hired at Gaffney, but much about the character is unknown. He's a former child actor turned pediatrician who has managed to hide his private life. However, Chicago Med's showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Line there are plans to dive more into the character's background even though it's not a done deal. MacDonald said it "remains to be seen" whether his family will be explored but affirmed, "We have talked about it." His final answer was, "I’m not sure yet, but I will have to decide that very, very soon.”

Barnet joined Chicago Med in the current season, transferring to Gaffney from a neighboring hospital that had been hit by hard economic times and had to shut down. He specializes in pediatric emergency medicine but practices differently than other pediatricians. He is very charming and caring, qualities he transfers into his work with children because he treats them as autonomous people capable of deciding what's best for themselves. “Frost deeply believes that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions," MacDonald told TV Insider when the character was first announced. Other doctors also discovered that Frost was famous as a child actor after starring in a very successful show.

What's Next on 'Chicago Med?'