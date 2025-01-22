Being self-aware is oftentimes a hard skill for individuals to cultivate, but the Chicago Med star is quite familiar with the personal developments his character might have to undergo. Steven Weber, plays Dr. Dean Archer in the beloved medical procedural drama. For those who are avid consumers of the show, they'd know him as being an incredibly gifted medical practitioner, albeit a slightly egotistical one. With the show now into its tenth season, Weber was asked by ScreenRant what would be most fulfilling for the character. The actor's response? Emotional evolution.

"I don't know if what I want would benefit the show," Weber told ScreenRant. "I like having a person who's able to evolve emotionally. I like to think I'm personally capable of that. I think it's good to show that Archer can without losing his strengths. Even the things that define him as being irascible or even a bit of a d*ck can come in handy." While Archer's ability to rile up his colleagues has been prevalent for a while, it has been amplified this season by the introduction of Dr. Lennox (Sarah Ramos). Lennox's appearance has ultimately seen Archer lose some of his perceived power, and Weber believes his character can harness it as an opportunity to grow. Weber explains:

"I think it would be to his benefit to understand that he's not a bad person, because I think that he really believes that a lot of the time, to give up resentment, and to see things as opportunities that, even something like Lenox stepping in is actually an opportunity for him to learn the same way he learned to be a healer, the same way he learned to be a doctor and a soldier."

One of the fallouts of Archer and Lenox's competition has been the deterioration of Archer's relationship with Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). Ultimately, despite their little spat, Archer was on hand to render aid when Goodwin was essentially at her lowest. It speaks to the fact that, inherently, Archer is not a bad person and is quite capable of evolution. Weber adds, "He's now stepping it up a level. And not to judge people so harshly. I would love to see that. I feel like the show is accomplishing that without it becoming too treacly. Nobody wants to see this guy weeping over watching Beaches. Nobody wants to see that, but I think it's good for him. It would be good for him to learn. I think he is, actually."

Weber Would Rather Not Have An Archer/Asher Romance

While Archer and Lennox have consistently crossed swords, with Goodwin also allying with the latest arrival at Med. Archer seems to have a more stable, cordial relationship with colleague Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). The sanity of the relationship has led some to suggest that the pair be brought together in a romantic sense. To this, Weber replies:

"I think the writers are smarter than that. Not smarter because it's not that it's dumb, but they're trying to do something else with it."

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago Med. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

