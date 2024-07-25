The Big Picture The accusations against Ripley will bring confusion in his relationship with Hannah, leaving many questions unanswered in Chicago Med Season 10.

Dr. Marcel Crockett will exit Med, making room for new characters to stir up drama and dysfunction in the emergency department.

Chicago Med, along with Fire and P.D., will introduce new team members to keep the shows fresh for the upcoming season on September 25.

Life has the weirdest way of playing out. Just when you think everything is finally going according to plan, something happens and throws a wrench into that. Dr Ripley can attest to that when an accusation landed him in deep trouble in Chicago Med Season 9. The season ended without a resolution on whether Ripley attacked Lilianna's brother. Meanwhile, something had been developing between himself and Dr. Hannah, but accusations of physical violence do not exactly move the needle in relationships. Jessy Schram talked to TV Insider about Hannah and Ripley's future in Chicago Med Season 10. She also revealed that the season would pick up a month after the events in the previous season.

“She’s very unsettled, very confused,” Schram said while speaking about Hannah's reaction to the accusations lodged against Ripley. However, “we will answer a lot of the questions [raised by that cliffhanger]. I think we’ll be coming [back] a month after that happened. … There will still be more confusion, but we’ll see how it affects them, how much she’ll get to know from it, how much he’s going to hide, and how that affects the emergency department in general,” she previewed what lays ahead for the show and the barely young couple.

The ED Will See New Faces In 'Chicago Med' Season 10

The series is due for some new blood with the news that Dr. Marcel Crockett will leave Med in the upcoming season. “The family aspect will be there. They all love each other, but it’s very dysfunctional. So we’ll be playing a lot on the dysfunction of the family, I guess you could say,” Schram said while discussing Dr. Crockett's exit. She talked about some new characters who would come in, saying,

“There will be some new characters coming in, and of course that stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.”

Chicago Med is not only One Chicago show that will feature new characters. Chicago P.D.'s showrunner, Gwen Sigan, teased that Intelligence would get some new team members. Elsewhere, Chicago Fire's Firehouse 51 has found a new chief after Boden's exit. NBCUniversal's President of Programming and Strategy, Jeff Bader, says that these new additions "obviously keep the shows fresh.”

One Chicago Wednesdays resume on September 25 when Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. resume for Seasons 10, 13,and 12 at 8, 9, and 10 p.m., respectively.

