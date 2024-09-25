There's a new head surgeon at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, with showrunner Allen MacDonald ready to take the reins of Season 10. In an interview with TVLine, MacDonald offered a detailed insight into all manner of areas of the upcoming milestone season, with a tantalizing taste of what lies in store for fans. After admitting to binge-watching the entire series after getting the job, MacDonald was quick to point out just how educational that process has been, as well as being helped by his time as a researcher on the iconic ER. These two series are certainly similar, with MacDonald able to transfer many of the skills obtained on ER into his early days as Chicago Med showrunner.

The upcoming tenth season promises to be explosive and will aim to better the product of the previous season, especially thanks to an increased episode count following the strike-impacted Season 9. Setting the scene for how Season 10 picks up where Season 9 left off, MacDonald gives TVLine an eye-opening look at the world at Gaffney he is ready to carve, saying:

"There is a one-month time jump. The season premiere is framed around what’s called a mass-casualty incident. There is a commuter ship that is docked in Navy Pier and a smaller vessel collides into. The larger one fills with water and, in turn, capsizes, and a lot of people get trapped inside. So all the victims of that accident are transported, mostly, to Gaffney. It’s an all-hands-on-deck sort of situation. We just kind of dive right into that while at the same time catching up with our characters and dealing with some of the threads that were purposefully left dangling at the end of last season, like who attacked Pawel, Dr. Charles’ relationship with Liliana, where things stand between Dr. Ripley and Dr. Hannah Asher. We just delve into all those questions and things amid the backdrop of this very fast-moving, suspenseful, stressful mass-casualty incident."

A Fan-Favorite Has Left 'Chicago Med'

George Burns Jr/NBC

By its very nature, Chicago Med and the rest of the One Chicago Universe has a revolving door of cast comings and goings, with many fan-favorite actors and characters leaving almost as quickly as they arrive. One man to stick around for five seasons and become a beloved addition to the ensemble is Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, although, sadly, his time in Gaffney is now coming to a close. A dedicated, hard-working ER doc who was never far from gripping drama, Marcel will be a miss in the upcoming tenth season, although there's still hope he may appear in some sort of guest or cameo capacity. Coming in this season is Sarah Ramos (Parenthood) as a series regular, and can be seen in a contentious argument already in the promo for the upcoming premiere.

You can catch the previous nine seasons of Chicago Med right now on Peacock. The Season 10 premiere is tonight on NBC.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By Michael Brandt Writers Michael Brandt Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock Directors Michael Brandt Showrunner Michael Brandt Expand

Watch on Peacock