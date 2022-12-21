T. V. Carpio has joined the cast of NBC’s medical drama Chicago Med, with plans for her character to “shake things up.” Carpio’s casting comes after multiple cast exits this year.

As revealed by Deadline, Carpio will be joining the cast of Chicago Med in a recurring role. Caprio will play a new doctor, Dr. Grace Song, who is hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) in a big to shake things up at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre. In the season's fall finale, it was announced that Jack bought controlling interest in the hospital. As part of this, Jack will need to build up his own team, with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) expected to bring even more changes. Carpio will appear when the show returns in the spring.

Carpio is best known for her role in the crime drama, Big Sky, and has multiple acting credits to her name. Carpio began her career in television and film by first appearing in an episode of Law and Order in 2002. Starring in a television film, Sucker Free City (2004) as Angela Tsing, she soon appeared in multiple television shows. Her most recent and well-known role, however, is as Rachel in Big Sky (2021–2022).

Image via ABC

Related: 'Chicago Med' Season 8 Finale Bids Farewell to Two More Series Regulars

Carpio’s appointment comes after multiple cast exits this year. Most recently, viewers bid farewell to two long-time characters, Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) and Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi). The pair left the series on a happy note during Season 8's fall finale, finally marrying in front of friends and family. The couple will be running a mobile clinic for underserved communities off-screen. Whilst Tee has been a season regular since the show’s debut in 2015, his departure came with the news back in October that he would still remain on board Chicago Med as a director for Season 8, Episode 16. In November, the show also saw Asjha Cooper exit, with her character Dr Vanessa Taylor taking on a job in the Philippines. Prior to this, Sarah Rafferty (who portrayed transplant surgeon Dr Pamela Blake), Kristen Hager (Dr Stevie Hammer) and Guy Lockard (Dr Dylan Scott) also departed the series in March (Hager) and October (Rafferty and Lockard).

Chicago Med follows the staff of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED). The series stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jeremy Shouldis, Torrey DeVitto, Lorena Diaz, Courtney Rioux, and Dominic Rains. First premiering in 2015, the series has run for eight seasons, with the show set to return for the second half of Season 8 in spring. The show forms part of Wolf Entertainment’s One Chicago franchise (which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice). The series is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead.

Chicago Med will return to NBC in the spring. In the meantime, check out the following promo for the series: