[This article contains spoilers for the fall finale of Chicago Med, Season Eight.]

The fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med saw two more characters leave the show. Viewers bid farewell to long-term characters April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) in the series finale, with the final episode hinting at what is to come in the future of the staff at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre.

As first reported by Deadline, the Season Eight fall finale of Chicago Med saw viewers bid farewell to DaCosta and Tee’s characters with a happy ending for the couple. Waiting until the final scenes of the episode, Ethan and April were finally seen exchanging vows at their wedding in front of loved ones. After the ceremony, the couple bid farewell to their colleagues in style, departing in their mobile medical van to embark on their new adventure away from Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre. The couple will be running their mobile clinic for underserved communities. Prior to the wedding ceremony, Ethan (Tee) confirmed the couple’s plans to Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson), who was supportive of the idea. “Is your idea to put my ED out of business?” Sharon said. “I’m certainly going to try,” came Ethan’s reply, to which Sharon smiled and said, “Good for you.”

Dr. Ethan Choi’s departure will not see the complete detachment of Tee from the series. As previously reported, Tee announced he would depart from the show back in October. Whilst he would no longer be playing Ethan, he also confirmed he would be returning to the show in a different role. The actor plans on making his directorial debut for Episode 16 of the show’s eighth season.

The finale episode still held the same drama expected of the medical series. One of the key moments prior to Ethan and April’s wedding was the admission of April’s father to the ER with chest pains. Whilst the prognosis was good in the end, and he was able to attend the wedding, his lingering heart condition will mean he will need surgery in the future.

The finale also hinted at what is yet to come for the remaining cast. With April and Ethan’s departure, the hospital will naturally be undertaking changes in management. Whether these changes will be positive or not, on the other hand, remains a mystery. These changes include Peter Kalmick’s (Marc Grapey) last-minute revelation to Sharon that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has bought a controlling interest in the Gaffney Medical Group. The finale also spurred on speculation that Dr. Hannah Asher (Jesse Schram) may have a future with Will Halstead (Nick Gelfuss) (or possibly even Dr. Archer (Steven Weber)) after she caught April’s wedding bouquet.

Chicago Med focuses on the staff of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED). First premiering in November 2015, the long-running series includes Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta, Jeremy Shouldis, Torrey DeVitto, Lorena Diaz, Courtney Rioux, and Dominic Rains amongst the cast. The medical drama is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as part of Wolf Entertainment’s One Chicago franchise (which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), and the short-lived Chicago Justice.

Chicago Med is currently streaming on NBC.com.