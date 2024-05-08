The Big Picture Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut joins Chicago Med as Student Doctor Naomi Howard in a new episode.

The episode will revolve around treating a bipolar artist and Dr. Ripley keeping a cancer diagnosis secret.

Season 9 of Chicago Med is heading down a darker path as new characters bring fresh energy to the show.

A new doctor is in the building for Chicago Med, and this one comes from the far reaches of space. Following her most recent stint aboard Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut will walk through the doors of the Gaffney Medical Center as Student Doctor Naomi Howard on tonight's episode of the hit NBC medical drama, titled "I Think There Is Something You're Not Telling Me," at 8 p.m. ET. Sharpe Chestnut confirmed her entrance with a photo of her new uniform on X (formerly Twitter), showing she's ready to learn from her new colleagues.

The new episode will apparently thrust her directly into the action without much time to get her feet under her. Per the synopsis, tonight's installment will see Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) working closely with a medical student, likely Howard, to treat a bipolar artist. The young doctor will be learning on the fly while, elsewhere in the hospital, Dr. Ripley (Luke Mitchell) tries his best to keep Sully's (Daniel Dorr) cancer diagnosis under wraps. Season 9 is heading down a darker path with Ripley and, if the title is any indication, his past and present may all come to a head this week as he's prodded for answers. Johnson (Henderson Wade) is also pushing hard to work his way into Med's trauma fellowship.

Sharpe Chestnut's television star has been rising fast in recent years, culminating in her turn opposite Mika Burton as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the older daughter of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and helmsman of the USS Titan in Picard. She's previously enjoyed roles in Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t and Homeland, as well as the first season of Freeform's hit mystery series Cruel Summer. Broadcast television isn't an unfamiliar landscape to her either, as she previously joined the team at NCIS: Los Angeles as FBI Special Agent Summer Morehurst for a pair of episodes.

'One Chicago' Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

Season 9 of Chicago Med kicked off back in January and, since then, things have continued to look up for the ever-popular One Chicago universe. All three shows, including Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., were renewed for new episodes during the 2024-2025 season back in March. The franchise has remained a staple in NBC's lineup of dramas even as this latest season has seen some turnover in the network's schedule with the end of Quantum Leap and, more recently, Extended Family. Gaffney, in particular, has been thriving with a few new additions, including the aforementioned Mitchell alongside Grey’s Anatomy veteran Sophia Ali.

Chicago Med still has a couple of nights to go before Season 9 concludes its 13-episode run. Tonight's installment featuring Sharpe Chestnut premieres at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.