Blindspot star Luke Mitchell has joined the cast of the upcoming ninth season of Chicago Med, Deadline has reported. The news comes after NBC recently set January 2024 premiere dates for a slew of its One Chicago shows, which also comprise Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire. The actor is currently billed as a recurring star, nonetheless, per the report his role could expand in the future as series regular.

Mitchell will play an Emergency Department doctor Dr. Mitch Ripley (a tentative name that could change), who has a troubled past and shares a history with Oliver Platt’s Dr. Charles. A chemistry everyone would like to see unfold along with Ripley taking on emergency duties. The actor will make his debut in the premiere episode which will air on January 17.

Coming out of the Dick Wolf Universe, Chicago Med follows the life and works of doctors and nurses at the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, as they work to save patients' lives and navigate complicated personal relationships. The long running series first premiered in 2015 and has been a mainstay of NBC’s catalogue. The ninth season was announced back in April and swiftly went back to production post the Hollywood strikes.

‘Chicago Med’ Saw a Cast Upheaval

The upcoming season of the show saw some massive cast changes as number of members bid farewell to their long running stints. Guy Lockard, who played Dr. Dylan Scott along with original stars Nick Gehlfuss, who portrayed Dr. Will Halstead and Brian Tee, who portrayed Dr. Ethan Choi bid farewell to their characters after eight years with the happy ending of reuniting with their departed love interests, Natalie and April, respectively. Furthermore, Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor, was written out. So in the upcoming season we’ll get to miss many familiar faces but we’ll be introduced to some new ones as well.

The returning cast members include Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, S. Epatha Merkerson as hospital head Sharon Goodwin, along with Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer and more. The series is executive produced by Wolf, Stephen Hootstein, Diane Frolov, Eli Talbert, Andrew Schneider, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney.

Chicago Med will premier its 13-episode long ninth season on January 17 at 8 p.m. ET/CT.