The Big Picture
- Actress Sophia Ali seamlessly transitions from Grey's Anatomy to Chicago Med, captivating audiences with her talent in medical television drama.
- Dr. Zola Ahmad, Ali's character, brings unpredictability and a fresh perspective to Chicago Med, navigating uncharted waters for her patients.
- Chicago Med evolves with the arrival of Ali and Luke Mitchell, promising compelling narratives and exciting story arcs in Season 9.
Embarking on a new medical journey, actress Sophia Ali seamlessly transitions from the bustling halls of Grey's Anatomy to the heart-pounding world of Chicago Med. Known for her recurring role as intern Dr. Dahlia Qadri in Grey's Anatomy, Ali is set to captivate audiences once again in the recurring role of Dr. Zola Ahmad on Chicago Med, as her talent continues to shine in the evolving landscape of medical television drama.
Who Else is Joining 'Chicago Med' Season 9?
Luke Mitchell, best known for his role in Blindspot, made his compelling entry into the ninth season of Chicago Med earlier this month. Portraying the character of Dr. Mitch Ripley, Mitchell's arrival brings a dynamic edge to the Emergency Department, unveiling a character with a complex history that's connected to Oliver Platt's Dr. Charles. The anticipation builds as viewers look forward to the unfolding chemistry between the two characters and witnessing Dr. Ripley navigate the challenging realm of emergency duties.
As Chicago Med embraces fresh talent with Mitchell's arrival and Ali's captivating portrayal, it marks a revitalizing chapter for the series. While bidding farewell to beloved cast members like Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott), Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), and Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead) from Season 8 is undoubtedly bittersweet, the show's ability to evolve and introduce new, engaging characters ensures a continuous stream of compelling narratives. As we eagerly anticipate the unfolding dynamics in Season 9, let's celebrate the legacy of departing characters and welcome the promise of exciting story arcs that lie ahead, reaffirming Chicago Med's enduring appeal in the world of medical drama.
Get a first look at the character below:
Chicago Med
- Release Date
- 2015-00-00
- Cast
- Brian Tee , Marlyne Barrett , Kristen Hager , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 5
- Studio
- NBC