The Big Picture Emotions run high as personal arcs take center stage in Chicago Med's penultimate episode, pushing characters to their limits.

Dr. Marcel fights for a liver transplant for a young boy, navigating hospital bureaucracy and ethical dilemmas.

Personal lives intrude on the professional as Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Ripley deal with cases close to home, including unexpected arrivals at Med.

Chicago Med Season 9's penultimate episode will be emotional as several personal arcs take center stage while patients' cases push people to their limits. According to the episode's promo, Dr Marcel makes it his business to get a kid a liver transplant, even when there are some issues. Also, Dr. Charles and Maggie help a nurse in a burn unit, while personal lives intrude on the professional as Sully and Bert come to Med.

Many characters walk into the hospital, and sometimes, they can catch someone unaware. That is true if you're new to the profession and have limited experience. Dr Charles has been a psychiatrist for a long time, and while he also does get some cases that shock him, he knows how to deal with them. The promo begins with one such instance when the words out of a patient's mouth call for a pause. " Let me help you," Dr Charles offers the woman sitting on the hospital bed. "How dare you, you condescending prick? I don't need your help," the woman replies, much to Dr. Charles' surprise. Those are not words you hear in a hospital where everyone seeks help for something. The episode sees Maggie and Charles team up to help a nurse in the burn unit, but it's unclear what she needs help with. Would a rude (or mentally ill) patient be it?

Some Personal Arcs Are Explored

'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek — Dr. Marcel Fights for a Liver Transplant

A young boy arrives at Med with his dad, and he needs a liver transplant, or else he dies. The bureaucracy in hospitals can drive someone crazy; in this instance, there's a grey area. It's hospital policy not to do a transplant when a patient's body can't handle it because it increases the risks of a negative outcome. An infection threatens an already risky transplant, and even when Dr. Marcel thinks he can navigate the operation safely, the hospital will not let him do it.

The episode will also focus on some personal arcs as Dr Goodwin and Dr Ripley work on cases about people close to them. Sully returns to Med for his lung treatment, and Dr. Ripley is right there to offer support, but based on the dynamics in their relationship, something is bound to come up. Dr. Goodwin's ex-husband, Bert, arrives at Med after something happens. They learn that his Alzheimer's diagnosis is worsening, causing Dr. Goodwin a lot of stress to the point she nearly passes out. The episode features a mini One Chicago crossover as Violet responds to the emergency and ferries Bert to Med.

Catch the episode this Wednesday at 8 PM on NBC