Dr. Ripley has been working hard to outrun his past. He is no longer the impulsive, angry teenager Sully and Dr. Charles knew. But sometimes, Ripley does come back when triggered, and the lawsuit he's a defendant in has been pushing his limits. His past has been brought up, something he dislikes so much. Luke Mitchell spoke to TV Line about Ripley's arc in the upcoming finale of Chicago Med, where a coincidence sees his character questioned, and he's the prime suspect in an attack. Pawel is suing the hospital and Dr. Ripley, and any interaction between the two can put Ripley's career at risk. Mitchell talked about something that happens when Pawel arrives at Med after being beaten up, and when everyone looks around, Dr Ripley is nowhere to be found.

“Ripley has to leave the hospital for an appointment, suddenly, and then he comes back, and then Pawel comes into the hospital [beaten up], and so, there’s a question about the timing of that. There’s probably motive for Ripley to have some strong feelings towards Pawel, [and] there’s question marks about Ripley’s past and past aggressive behavior and his impulse control disorder.”

Dr. Ripley, How Well Do We Know You?

George Burns Jr/NBC

The timing is quite weird, and this will raise some questions from the audience and other characters in the show about how well they know Ripley. The episode titled "I Think I Know You, But Do I Really?" will see Ripley's character come into question, something Mitchell talked about, saying,

"The audience will also be faced with the question, is Ripley a good guy? What is Ripley capable of? That’s really a question of how much has he changed? Is he still this person from this troubled youth, with impulse control disorder? Or is he a new man?”

Mitchell sees trouble on all sides for Ripley, whether he did it or not. If he did do it, that's obviously a problem, but if he didn't, it will strain his already shaky relationships when they question his character. The question of his guilt or lack thereof will not be answered in the season finale, and viewers will have to wait until Season 10 to find out. Mitchell talked about Ripley's conundrum, saying,

“That’s a little bit of a cliffhanger. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see if Ripley did do it. But also, if he didn’t do it, how he’s going to feel about people accusing him of doing it? There’s going to be some serious trust issues going forward, one way or another.”

Tune in to Chicago Med this Wednesday to see if Ripley did it and his first kiss with Dr. Asher, which Mitchell called "pretty cute."

