The Big Picture Dr. Goodwin faces tough choices with Bert's Alzheimer's progressing in Chicago Med. Emotional scenes depict her struggle to decide on his care.

Dr. Crockett receives shocking news after a failed transplant, leading to an unexpected decision that surprises his colleagues.

Dr. Ripley and Dr. Asher's relationship shows promise with a romantic development, while Dr. Archer deals with conflicts with his son.

The Chicago Med Season 9 finale airs this Wednesday, and it promises to be quite emotional as several arcs conclude. Episode 13's "I Think I Know You, But Do I Really?" promo teases Dr. Goodwin's decision about Bert, the fallout from Dr. Crockett's failed transplant, and the future of Dr. Ripley and Dr. Asher's relationship. The episode's official logline (below) promises more as Dr. Archer and his son hit another rough patch in their relationship while Dr. Charles and Dr. Ripley work together on a sensitive case.

Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo's facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news.

The promo begins with Dr. Goodwin discussing something he'd just done to Dr. Crockett. "You took yourself out of a surgery? That's not like you," Sharon tells Marcel, who looks like life has beaten him. This is surely an odd thing for Dr. Crockett to do, but it might be explained by the shocking news he's received. In Episode 12, Marcel fought hard to have a kid with a failing liver get a transplant, but unfortunately, it did not work out. The kid asked Marcel if he was going to die as he left the hospital, but how do you answer such a question? It is unclear if the child's case took a turn for the worse, but it is enough to make a doctor lose hope.

Dr. Goodwin is also dealing with problems of her own as Bert's Alzheimer's becomes progressively worse. It landed him at Med in the previous episode, and Sharon decided to take care of him, but what if she can't? The promo features several emotional scenes with her children as she says, "I think it's time." It will be a tough choice if she takes Bert to a facility better equipped to deal with his condition.

Ripley and Hannah Go Steady

The only positive development teased in the promo is the status of Dr. Ripley and Dr. Asher's relationship. Ripley gathered enough courage to ask her out, and the promo sees them share a kiss. This is a great indicator that their relationship is going well so far. However, Dr Archer's relationship with his son is not. A short while after they reconnected, professional differences threaten their stability as a resident from Margo's facility comes to Med. It is unclear what the nature of this emergency is and why it sows division between father and son.

Watch the season finale this Wednesday at 8 PM ET on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

