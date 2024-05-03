The Big Picture Loren and Maggie face challenges and opportunities on Chicago Med, including a potential fellowship position and hidden injuries.

Dr. Ripley supports Sully through a difficult diagnosis while navigating a complex situation with Sully's girlfriend.

A lot happened to Loren (Henderson Wade) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) in a single day. They saved a life, survived a rough helicopter landing, and got the courage to ask each other out. In a way of speaking, it was a blessing in disguise because now they don't have to tiptoe around each other anymore. However, that blessing might not seem as important given what Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 11 "I Think There Is Something You're Not Telling Me" promo teases. He started working at Med on a volunteer basis because he was no longer occupied with his main job. There have been several perks to working at Med, including getting to spend time with Maggie. But what if there was a way of improving the situation? A fellowship position is up for grabs at Med. It is an excellent opportunity for anyone, but for him, it is twice so.

The promo video focuses on Loren, who sustained severe injuries in the helicopter crash. He made it safe to Med where he was treated, but what if there were more significant issues than initially anticipated? He is feeling pain, as shown by his grabbing his ribs, which show some fractures on the X-ray. Revealing that he is not yet healed would deprive him of the chance of earning a spot in the fellowship position he wants badly. So he lies to everyone about it, but the truth comes out at the least opportune time. While doing surgery with Dr. Archer (Steven Weber), Loren's problems get the best of him, and he passes out. That will affect his relationship with Maggie and his chances of securing the fellowship.

Dr Ripley Meets Sully's Girlfriend

Dr Charles' (Oliver Platt) assessment of Ripley's (Luke Mitchell) and Sully's (Daniel Dorr) relationship was spot on. All Sully needed was a friend to help him through his scary diagnosis. If it was so hard for him to accept the diagnosis, it must be even more challenging for him to tell people. The last we saw Sully was in Episode 6, "I Told Myself That I Was Done With You," and in all that time, he hasn't told those closest to him about it. This situation puts Ripley in a challenging position when Sully's girlfriend, who's also pregnant, comes to Med for help, and he has to hide the diagnosis. Elsewhere, Dr Charles and a medical student treat a bipolar artist.

