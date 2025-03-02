The 97th Academy Awards are upon us, and two films—Wicked and Emilia Pérez—have the chance to make history by becoming the first musical to take home Best Picture in over 20 years. There are plenty of movie musicals that have earned Best Picture nominations over the past two and a half decades, like Les Misérables, La La Land, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, but none have taken home the coveted award since Chicago in 2003. Since the first Oscars' ceremony in 1929, only ten musicals have won Best Picture, with Chicago’s win breaking a 34-year drought, and it's easy to see why. Based on the 1975 stage musical, Chicago earned thirteen Academy Award nominations and won six, including Best Supporting Actress for the scene-stealing Catherine Zeta-Jones. Outstanding lead performances, a star-studded ensemble cast, ambitious direction, and iconic musical numbers make Chicago stand out as one of the best movie musicals of the century and a worthy recipient of the Best Picture award.

Musical Best Picture Winners Have Been Few and Far Between

There have been several iconic musicals to win the Academy Award for Best Picture over the years, like My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music, but after Oliver! won in 1968, it would be 34 years until another movie musical would win the category. And in the 22 years since Chicago won Best Picture at the 75th Academy Awards, there have been a number of movie musicals to snag a nomination and win other major awards before ultimately missing out on the biggest of the night. Movie musicals have fared particularly well in the Best Supporting Actress category after Catherine Zeta-Jones’ win, with Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls), Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) taking home the award since then. Emma Stone won her first Oscar for La La Land, and actors like Andrew Garfield, Bradley Cooper, and Ryan Gosling have all been nominated for their musical roles. Of all the movie musicals that have been nominated for Best Picture since Chicago, La La Land came the closest in 2017 until Moonlight was announced as the true winner.

As for this year’s Best Picture nominees, both Wicked and Emilia Pérez are in contention, along with A Complete Unknown, though the latter is more of a music biopic than a true musical. While Wicked is a crowd-pleasing blockbuster, Emilia Pérez has been one of the most controversial Oscar nominees in years, though both share some similarities with Chicago in terms of Oscar nominations. All three films were nominated for 10+ awards, and all three earned nominations in both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories: Renée Zellweger and Zeta-Jones for Chicago, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked, and Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

‘Chicago’ Is One of the Best Movie Musicals of the 21st Century