If you loved Netflix's BoJack Horseman or Big Mouth, then you might find joy in their newest adult cartoon, Chicago Party Aunt. The animated series, which is geared towards adults, was inspired by Chris Witaske's parody account @ChiPartyAunt, which has been a humorous favorite on Twitter since he launched it in 2016.

The new series was created by Witaske, along with Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich. It centers around the eponymous Chicago Party Aunt, Diane Dunbrowski, and the unique cast of characters that she interacts with in her hometown of Chicago as she stays true to her well-known mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” Lauren Ash, who is best known for her work on Superstore, stars as the voice of Diane.

The voice cast also includes Witaske as Kurt, Rory O'Malley as her nephew Daniel, who has taken a gap year to spend time with his aunt Diane, Jill Talley as her Type-A control freak sister Bonnie, Ike Barinholtz as Bonnie's sweet but very bland husband Mark, RuPaul Charles as Diane's business rival Gideon, and additional characters by Katie Rich, Jon Barinholtz, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The parody account truly encapsulated the essence of a hot-mess party-hard Chicago lady, who amassed a cult-like following on Twitter. But will Chicago Party Aunt be able to capture that magic in animation form? And If you watch the trailer and think "I've seen this animation before." You are correct! The animation for the series was produced by Titmouse, who is best known for producing the animation for Netflix's Nick Kroll-helmed Big Mouth.

So grab a bottle of Malort and get prepared to follow Diane through her party-filled adventures in adulting. Chicago Party Aunt premieres on Netflix on September 17. Check out the trailer below:

