Netflix has announced a new adult animated comedy series based on the popular Twitter account by Chris Witaske called Chicago Party Aunt. Created and executive produced by Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich, the series will be a 30-minute, 16-episode series premiering in 2 parts. Titmouse, the studio behind Big Mouth and Human Resources, will serve as the animation studio. Lego City Adventures and New Looney Tunes' Matt Craig will join as the showrunner.

Chicago Party Aunt will follow the adventures of Diane Dunbrowski, as she says true to her mantra: "if life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike's Hard Lemonade." The Twitter account offers humorous axioms of your favorite vodka aunt, who continues to party into her 40s like she's a 23-year-old. Creator Witaske is best known as an actor on the Netflix series Love, and has appeared on episodes of Drunk History and Arrested Development. The voice cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O'Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Witaske.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Ultra City Smiths’ Trailer Debuts Uncomfortable Stop-Motion Animated Baby Doll Comedy Series From ‘Robot Chicken’ Team

The characters seem like the life and soul of the series, while still sticking to your usual adult comedy fare. Diane (Ash) continues to be the life of the party, and while her inability to "adult" may cause her to get into trouble, she has a heart of gold and would do anything for her city. O'Malley will play Daniel, Diane's gay nephew who moves in with her while foregoing Stanford University. RuPaul will play Gideon, a local who transforms Diane's local barbershop into a hip, New York-style salon that goes head-to-head with Diane on many occasions. Talley will star as Bonnie, Diane's sister, and Daniel's mother who is a type-A, control freak and enjoys the finer things in life.

Barinholtz plays her milquetoast husband, Mark — your standard sweet and dorky suburban hubbie. Barinholtz is Mikey, Diane's son who is a gentle giant though not the brightest bulb in the shed. Randolph stars as Tina, Diane's co-worker who helps keep her partying side in check and her side hustles booming. Rich stars as Zuzana, a Polish immigrant working with Diane and Tina at the salon and offering some comic relief with an eastern European spin. Lastly, Witaske will play Kurt, Diane's ex-husband, and a TSA agent, who will always have a soft spot for his ex-wife.

Chicago Party Aunt will definitely make the wait for the next season of Big Mouth more bearable, as well as add to Netflix's growing list of reputable adult animated comedies. The new series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 17.

KEEP READING: 'Big Mouth': The Show's Greatest Guest Stars, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Lamb' Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Noomi Rapace's Icelandic Horror Movie The new folkloric horror flick will be released in theaters on October 8 by A24.

Read Next