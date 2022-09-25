Over the last decade, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med have only increased in popularity. So much so that they are now Wednesday's most-watched dramas. And with their gripping storylines and loveable characters effortlessly winning people over, it's not hard to see why. The people of One Chicago are what holds this family together. And when a beloved part of that family leaves, the pain of losing them can dig deep.

Jesse Lee Soffer has been a big part of the Chicago family since his character Jay Halstead first appeared in ChicagoFire's second season premiere. Jesse confirmed recently that P.D.'s tenth season would sadly be his last, with his final episode airing in the Fall, and fans are devastated. Throughout his run on the show, Soffer has made an incredibly lasting impact among fans with his phenomenal performance as the Intelligence detective. Over the years, Jay Halstead has broken our hearts countless times, and it's safe to say season 10 will add some crushing gut punches to that list now that he's leaving. The loss of Jesse in Chicago P.D. will leave a hole in the family, and it'll be heartbreaking to see him go.

When He Got Shot in "Endings"

The 2018 "One Chicago" crossover was tough on the Halstead family. Troubles among Jay and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) with their father (Louis Herthum), a deadly high-rise fire, arson, and the shooting of one of our own all taking place in such a short amount of time.

After discovering that the devastating blaze was arson, Jay sets out on a revenge mission, hellbent on finding the person responsible after his and Will's father died. After tracking him down, Jay chases him into a tunnel and the two exchange gunfire. Jay shoots the suspect, but not before being shot twice himself. Between Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) finding him bleeding on the ground and the possibility of losing him in such an emotional way, this one was hard to watch.

When He Went Undercover in "Care Under Fire"

Episode seven of season 5 explored Jay's military background a little further. When Jay puts himself forward to go undercover and get intel on a man suspected to be involved in a string of kidnappings and ransoms, he winds up bonding with him over their shared trauma in the Rangers.

Towards the end of the episode, Jay convinces Luis that neither can carry the weight of another kid's death and attempts to save the victim. A shootout ensues between the ex-Rangers, the kidnappers, and the rest of Intelligence, and Jay can do nothing but watch as Luis takes a bullet to the head. Jay zones out, starting CPR, and when Hailey tries to talk to him, he turns his gun on her, not realizing where he is in his PTSD state. Jay later arrives at Luis' sister's house and trying not to cry the two embrace, and the guilt and heartache are plastered all over his face.

His First Kidnapping In "Life Is Fluid"

Season 3 started with a bang. While trying to bring down Chicago's most wanted, Jay finds himself kidnapped when the man discovers the police wire attached to his chest. After his abduction, the team is sent a video of him, beaten and bloody, hung by his wrists, and repeatedly tasered.

Lindsey returned to help after Olinsky (Elias Koteas) told her what's happened and put herself forward to make the trade of every Intelligence CI file for Jay's life. Jay was brought out as proof of life during the exchange, bleeding, burned, and looking like hell, and to see him in so much pain was difficult to see. While he was ultimately okay after the ordeal, it didn't make it any easier to see him tortured the way he was.

When His Friend Took a Bullet Instead of Him in "The Weigh Station"

We learned early on that hard-hitting emotional trauma wasn't something Chicago P.D. was afraid of exposing us to, and the third episode of season 2, "The Weigh Station," was no exception. When Jay shoots a drug lord's brother in the previous episode, he puts a $100,000 bounty on the detective's head. While Jay remains unharmed, some people around him sadly aren't so lucky.

While in a bar trying to de-stress at the end of "Get My Cigarettes," a shooter opens fire, attempting to kill Jay. While physically unscathed, his friend, Maddie, is shot in the neck amidst the chaos. This episode ends with Jay admitting to Brett that he'd seen people shot before but had never seen someone take a bullet intended for him. After being told she would be okay, Jay slides down the wall and breaks down in a gut-wrenching final shot.

When His Friend Terry Died In "Forty-Caliber Break Crumb"

Terry Egan was a security guard for a legal marijuana grow operation. He first appeared in the fifteenth episode of season 3 and lastly in the seventeenth entitled "Forty-Caliber Bread Crumb." He and Jay quickly bonded over their military backgrounds, becoming close friends. Devastatingly, when transporting over $260,000 to the bank, the two are targeted in a robbery that quickly goes very wrong.

Jay and Terry find themselves under heavy fire, and heartbreakingly, Terry takes a bullet to the neck in front of Jay, who begs him to stay with him. When Olinsky later informs him that Terry suffered massive hemorrhaging and died from his injuries, Jay immediately blames himself and gets angry. Before the episode ends, Voight (Jason Beghe) tells Jay he's lucky to have him in his unit. Unable to keep it in any longer, Jay leaves, heads to the bathroom, and finally breaks down. And we were right there with him.

His Nightmare In "Care Under Fire"

As many people with PTSD know, nightmares, flashbacks, and panic attacks can have a heavy toll on your body, both mentally and physically. Jay's military background has never been explored to its full potential, with the writers only giving us snippets of information over the last ten years. But the seventh episode of season 5 dug slightly deeper into the storyline we'd wanted since its first mention.

"Care Under Fire" opened with a side to Jay that we rarely see. When Ruzek arrives at the precinct early, he finds the ex-Ranger asleep on the couch, stirring, crying, and whimpering, evidently having a nasty nightmare, before jolting upright in fear when Ruzek wakes him. Seeing this usually well-kept-together character so scared and vulnerable was heartbreaking, and Jesse's portrayal of someone struggling to cope with PTSD throughout the entirety of the episode was soul-crushingly brilliant. Don't be afraid to talk about how you're feeling.

When He Accidentally Shot A Little Girl In "Reform"

Following a shootout with a suspect, a little girl is accidentally caught in the crossfire and shot. While initially speculated that the bullet came from the suspect's gun, following a ballistics report, it comes to light that it came from Jay's.

Jay is understandably distraught, even more so when Burgess later informs him that the little girl sadly died from her injuries, having lost too much blood. Jay immediately heads to Med to see Will, who had been treating her. Inconsolable, Jay pushes his brother away when he tries to comfort him. From the heart-wrenching shot of Halstead in his car debating on talking to the parents to that final scene of him apologizing and returning her necklace, this entire episode hit hard.

When He Was Once Again Kidnapped and Shot in "Absolution"

When a beloved character from any long-running series leaves, it's heartbreaking to see them go. Especially if that character has helped to build that universe from the ground up. So whenever something threatens to take that person away from the show, a certain level of crippling anxiety accompanies the scenes and storylines surrounding it.

Season 7's mid-season finale put us through the emotional wringer, piling that anxiety on by the bucket load! "Absolution" saw Jay knocked unconscious and kidnapped after trying to do right by someone following a case gone very wrong. Tortured and beaten at the hands of his captors, he was then shot in the chest by the same person he'd been trying to help. Ending on a painstaking cliffhanger of Jay struggling to breathe, we had no choice but to wait almost two months to find out whether he would live or die. While Jay would come out the other end of the ordeal alive, albeit banged up, bruised, and with a bullet wound, it didn't make it any easier to see him on the brink of death.

When He Discovered His Dad Supported Him in "Endings"

Jay's relationship with his father was a rocky one. In the few times, they were on screen together, more often than not, they never saw eye to eye. But, despite their shaky father-son relationship, they still cared for one another. And after Pat Halstead's death in season 6, the truth came out as to just how much they did.

When a high-rise fire takes hold of the building that Pat lived in, he suffers severe smoke inhalation on top of complications of recovering from open-heart surgery. Jay was under the impression that his father never supported his decision to join the CPD. But in a cruel twist, while he and Will are sorting through their father's belongings, he stumbles on some photos from his academy graduation. The realization that his dad supported him became too much for the eldest Halstead brother, and the raw emotion finally broke through.

When His And Will's Dad Died In "When To Let Go"

Losing a parent is one of the hardest things anybody can go through. The pain of losing someone so close to you can cut so deep that you find yourself lost, confused, empty, hurt, and everything in between. It's a difficult feeling to fathom unless you've experienced it.

The second part of 2018s crossover culminated with a devastating blow for the Halstead brothers. After getting caught in the high-rise fire, Jay and Will's father dies. Perhaps the most heartbreaking moments of the episode came when Jay struggled to come to terms with the news. In denial and upset that his last conversation with him was an argument, Jay lashes out, and the brothers disagree on how to proceed. In the final crushing scene between them, they agreed to let him go, and the sheer heartache on Jay's face was enough to leave you reeling.

