It's been a while since Chicago P.D. did an Atwater-centric episode, the last being Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 3, "Off Switch," aired on October 9, 2024. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) met someone new when working on a robbery case, and after spending time together, a connection developed. Val Soto (Natalee Linez) has not been seen since that episode, but showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Fanatic she'll return sometime this season. "We have this Atwater episode we’re working on right now, which I think is deep and different for him. It shows us a different side of his character," Sigan said, revealing that another Atwater-centric episode was in the works even though she did not reveal when it's set to air. She also revealed Val will return, saying,

"Val is back for that. I really liked Natalee Linez, who plays her. I’m excited about that. I think the fans will enjoy that one."

Val Is Potentially Good for Atwater

When they met, Val quickly figured out that Kevin was a workaholic. "You're always helping everyone around you . . . . Do you have an off switch?" she asked him in the episode (watch the promo above). Val is a psychologist specializing in forensic work, but a psychology degree works with anyone. Val "sees" Atwater, and “There’s a nice relationship that forms because of that. There’s this more accepting openness to it," said Sigan. She will help Atwater find a more balanced life so that he doesn't have to work all the time. Hawkins previewed (via TV Line) how Val would help Atwater, saying,

“She gets a firsthand, front-row ticket for watching Atwater navigate all these nuances at once. Thank God she’s a psychiatrist. So she has the skills to not just be patient but also understand what’s going on, and teaches him how to give himself grace after she offers him grace in the first place. It’s unexpectedly sweet, which I dig about it, because I don’t think Atwater sees it coming. [His] guards are always up.”

In the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D., Episode 10, titled "Zoe," the show checks in on Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) as he prepares to get married, but his dad's visit throws a wrench in those plans. Meanwhile, a troubling case of a mysterious girl tests how emotionally stable he can be. Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D., and stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Atwater's upcoming episode.

Catch up with past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

