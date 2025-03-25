Who doesn't love a happy ending to a love story? We certainly do, which is why we're incredibly excited that fan-favorite Chicago P.D. couple Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) are finally getting married. After enduring years of ups and downs, including a miscarriage and a couple of broken engagements, Burzek, as fondly dubbed by fans, will finally seal their love with a wedding, and it is happening this season! It's the most eagerly anticipated wedding on TV this year, we dare say, and preparations are now in full swing with a date now set for the big day. Squerciati recently began teasing the D-day with exciting behind-the-scenes reveals, and she has shared another exciting update. Wait for it... The Burzek wedding invites are out, and Squerciati is cordially requesting your presence.

Weddings are special, and Squerciati and Flueger are putting in the effort to look the best you've ever seen them. How do we know? A post by Squerciati on social media reveals the couple got a "wedding glowup facial" in preparation for the day. This can only mean one thing: shooting for the wedding is right around the corner, and the show is taking their pre-wedding treatments quite seriously. The actress's post included a photo carousel of herself, Flueger, and, surprisingly, Chicago Med actress Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hanna Asher in the medical drama. Does this mean that the Burzek wedding will feature a crossover with Med? It certainly looks like so, but more updates in the coming weeks should clear that up.

Per the post, the pre-wedding treats also included an epic brunch. The actress saved the best reveal for the last, teasing via the caption - "P.S.S. if you're wondering WHAT Paddy's showing us on his phone, swipe to find out!" Tucked at the very end of the carousel is a wedding invitation card holding details about the eagerly anticipated nuptials. "With Great Pleasure Kim and Adam Invite You To Their Wedding Ceremony," the adorable card reads. The date? May 25, 2025, which falls on a Sunday. The date corresponds with an earlier tease from showrunner Gwen Sigan, who shared that the wedding would be saved for the end of the season. Chicago P.D. Season 12 was ordered for 22 episodes, and going by the current schedule, the finale is expected to air in the week ending on May 25, 2025. "We hope you'll come! RSVP, below!" Squerciati concluded her caption.

What's Coming Next in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12?

It's all shaping up to be an epic finale on Chicago P.D. Season 12, and we can only hope no unpleasant surprises await us. Before then, though, the Intelligence Unit has some more action to deliver, with 7 episodes to go before the season wraps. Up next is Episode 16, "Seen and Unseen," which places Kim front and center in a massacre case after an unidentified shooter kills four people at her favorite diner. The episode will put Kim's memory to the test, as what she can remember from her visit to the diner will be required to advance the case.

As always, stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates on your favorite procedural, as well as other shows and movies.