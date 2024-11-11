The mood for Chicago P.D. episodes feels urgent and intense as Intelligence tries to solve one grisly crime or the other. As evidenced by Voight's constant "Go! Go!" attitude, it never feels like there is any slowing down. Weddings don't have the same pace, which might be a problem for an upcoming wedding, according to series star Marina Squerciati. The actress talked to TV Line about the nuptials between her character Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek. She discussed the contrasting beat between Chicago P.D. and a wedding, saying,

"I don’t know, because I feel like it’s, like, flowers and frills and beach, and that’s, like, just everything Chicago P.D. is not. I think everyone’s unsure how we’re going to accomplish this thing that the fans have waited for for 12 years and still respect the tone of the show. Because what I’m thinking is very much like This Is Us. Like, it’s not respectful of the tone.”

The Wedding Is a Topic in the Burzek Family.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan said that even if viewers have not seen it (yet), Kim and Adam's family have been having that conversation themselves. "In my mind, in the Ruzek household, they’ve been talking about it. They’ve been trying to figure out what they want and how they want this to go and what the day should look like. We get a couple little conversations here and there coming up about the planning and what they’re thinking about.” Sigan said.

Some ideas have been floated around, one by their daughter Makayla, who has proposed Belize as a destination. She has "a lot of opinions about what she would like for that day and wanting to be involved,” the showrunner added. Squerciati previously previewed this conversation, saying,

"We’re filming an episode now where Mac says that she really wants it in Belize, and I’m like, I’d love it in Belize. Is that actually, do we have the budget? Is it possible? I think Gwen Sigan has to work on figuring out what she wants tonally for it because—the way Halstead and Upton got married is really tonally appropriate in our show, and I think we deserve more for that, for Burzek. So I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but I’m looking forward to it, and I just really want to wear a white dress."

But even as these details get ironed out in the writers' room, Sigan confirmed that the wedding is "in the works." To see how it happens, tune in to NBC for new episodes on Wednesdays at 10 pm E.T.

Catch up with past episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 on Peacock.

