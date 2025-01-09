True love they say endures much. That has certainly been the case as regards Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) in the police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. Ruzek and Burgess have been together for as long as most fans of the One Chicago show can remember. Coupled with the strenuous careers both are involved in, their romance has not by any means been entirely straightforward. After several engagements and botched wedding plans, the couple, affectionately nicknamed "Burzek", will be having their union officially rubber stamped as they prepare for a wedding.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, has, like much of the show's fanbase, been eagerly anticipating this moment. Speaking with the outlet, TV Insider, the showrunner teased what audiences can expect from the upcoming wedding and about where the Burzek relationship stands, leading up to it. Sigan's comments read:

"Yeah, I think it’s fun. They have so much going on in their lives, you’ll see that in the next few episodes. But I think there’s this conscious effort to also, as we’ll see, articulated in an episode to sort of enjoy this time of their life of being engaged and planning the wedding. And it’s something we don’t really get to see so much on the show because we’re usually at work, but to get to remember that they’re planning this wedding and trying to juggle it all and do that while they’re also parenting Mac and working these very high-stress jobs. And, eventually, the weddings planned for the season finale and to get to see the two of them finally tie the knot after all this time and do something special and that feels a lot like them is the goal there."

Work Won't Disrupt the Burzek Love Train

Work has been one of the major factors that has consistently tried to derail the momentum gained by the Burzek relationship over previous seasons. Despite the couple having a child between them, tensions have reached such feverish pitches that engagements were called off as a result. One of the next likely potholes to the upcoming marriage, remains work-related. In recent episodes of the show, Burgess has come into a well deserved promotion to detective which sees her replace the now departed Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton in the unit's hierachy. So, how is that likely to affect Burgess' relationship with her partner? Speaking on the matter previously, Squerciati doesn't seem that worried about it, saying:

"No, Paddy [John Flueger] was, like, joking. He’s like, 'I kind of like how you boss me around.' No, not at all. Or sometimes, I’ll even check in with them. I’ll be like, 'Is that OK? Did that feel right, respectful, but also in control?' I’ll check in with Paddy and LaRoyce [Hawkins]. So it’s a balance, but I think she loves it, but is also respectful."

Chicago P.D. is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf which also comprises of as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Sigan serves as showrunner and the show also stars LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight, (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) as Dante Torres and Toya Turner as Kiana Cook.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to see how the show continues to build to the big wedding. Stream past episodes on Peacock to catch up before new episodes air.

