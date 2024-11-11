For long-standing audiences of Chicago P.D., the concept of love and its entanglements are a notion that isn't lost on the characters that populate the police procedural drama. While we might have seen fruitful adventures of the Burzek love train, romantic entanglements aren't just a thing you'd typically associate with the head of the Intelligence unit, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). That all changed with the recent admission made by Assistant State Attorney Nina Chapman, played by Sara Bues, who admitted to having romantic feelings towards the tough police sergeant. After that admission, however, Chapman hasn't been seen on Chicago P.D., making it hard for Voight to attempt processing those feelings.

The Head of Complex Prosecutions, Chapman, is away in Denver handling a case, and series showrunner, Gwen Sigan has expanded on Chapman's fate going forward. The showrunner confirmed to TV Line that Chapman would return in the future. "She will be back," Sigan revealed. The showrunner revealed that she has an idea as regards how the reunion between the attorney and Voight might unfold. "By the time she’s back, [Voight] is going to be very happy to see her," she added. While Chapman's eventual return is interesting, Sigan has also confirmed that the romantic revelation is not one that Voight entirely saw coming, saying,

“I think it took him completely off guard and, in my mind, Voight didn’t even know that was an option. I don’t think he’s looking for it. It’s something we’ve never seen on the show. And really, since his wife, I don’t think he’s had a romantic relationship that was deep or meaningful.”

Healthier Work - Life Balance Coming For Voight

While we dutifully wait for Chapman's return and what that might potentially mean for Voight and his personal life. The sergeant's work has taken on a new dimension, with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) recently emerging as his deputy within the leadership structure on the Intelligence Unit. This suggests that Burgess' interactions in the workplace are sure to evolve and the same applies to Voight. "You know, it’s funny, I was asked that. I think people, as well as I, really like the Burgess-Voight dynamic," Squerciati previously revealed. "It hasn’t really come to bear yet, but I do hope that they get closer, and not in the way that… She’s not looking for a father figure. She has her home, she has her kid. But I think that she could be a good place for Voight to lean on, a healthy place."

For many seasons now, Voight has been able to maintain a healthy support system in the workplace with the likes of Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton, Elias Koteas' Alvin Olinsky, and now, Squerciati's Burgess. However, its not been a feature of his personal life. A trait that is sure to change when Chapman returns.

