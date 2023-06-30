Chicago PD is an intense police drama set in the bustling city of Chicago. It has become a fan favorite worldwide due to its compelling storylines, diverse cast, and great dialogue. The synergy of the characters in the show, coupled with the insight into how to live life within law enforcement, really drives it home with the audience.

From the grit and compassion of Henry Voight (Jason Beghe) to the resilience and determination of Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), the familiarity of the characters and the lengths they go to for one another in tough situations is what makes Chicago P.D. worth watching. The article will give an insight into some of the most liked characters in the show.

Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) is known as Ruzek's right-hand man in the show. His no-nonsense demeanor and vast experience as a seasoned detective made him an intriguing and respected character. Viewers are drawn to his no-frills approach to police work and appreciate his ability to get the job done, even amidst challenging situations.

Alvin's loyalty to his fellow officers endeared him to the audience. He was known for being a dependable and trustworthy member of the team. His dedication to going the extra mile and putting himself at risk for the greater good showcased his selflessness and created a strong camaraderie. Alvin's charm, unwavering loyalty, and dedication to his team made him a beloved character in the series.

8 Hailey Upton

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is another character in the series known to be dedicated and committed to her job. Her intelligence and resourcefulness as a detective make her captivating and respected. Her ability to think outside the box and retain a sharp strategic thought process makes her inspiring for the audiences.

Hailey's complex personality also makes recurring appearances in the show. She exhibits a tough exterior, often masking her vulnerability. And her inner struggles, leading towards emotional growth, are also portrayed wonderfully in the series. Her evolving relationships, particularly her strong bond with Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), provide a compelling storyline that fans invest in.

7 Trudy Platt

Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) is a sergeant in "Chicago P.D." and has become a fan favorite among the audience for several reasons. Her comedic and witty attitude when dealing with tense situations adds flair to the series and makes her quite the show-stealer. Her sarcastic quips and one-liners are enjoyable and add a lighter tone to the show.

Furthermore, Trudy's fierce loyalty and protective nature towards her team members earn her a place on this list. Despite her tough exterior, she deeply cares about the officers under her command and is always ready to support and defend them. Her willingness to go over and beyond for her colleagues garners respect and recognition for her character.

6 Kevin Atwater

Kevin Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) integrity and strong moral compass have highlighted him as one of the prominent members of the series. As a detective, he consistently strives to do what is right, even when faced with difficult choices. The sense of honor he embodies makes his character more endearing for the audience.

Atwater's ability to connect with others is also why he's a fan favorite. He, at times, exhibits empathy and understanding towards both victims and suspects, recognizing that circumstances can shape a person's actions.

5 Antonio Dawson

Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) has a calm and composed demeanor, even in the face of high-pressure situations, which makes him a respected and admired character. His expertise as a detective is evident when he maintains his cool during intense investigations. His level-headed approach toward complex cases makes him stand out as a character.

Moreover, Dawson's strong sense of justice and unwavering commitment to doing what is right really compels the audience. He consistently demonstrates a deep empathy for the victims and their families, which humanizes him and elicits a sense of compassion from viewers. His loyalty to his colleagues and willingness to support and protect them make him a trusted and beloved member of the "Chicago P.D." series.

4 Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has garnered a large fan base. First and foremost, her determination and unwavering dedication to her job as a police officer speak volumes about her as a person. Her tenacity in pursuing justice and willingness to put herself in harm's way to protect others showcase her bravery and commitment to her role.

Kim's strong work ethic and ability to handle difficult situations with utmost professionalism make her a respected and admired character among the audience. Alongside grit and determination, she also has a compassionate and caring nature, often showing empathy toward the victims and their families.

3 Adam Ruzek

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) is adored by audiences for his charming and charismatic personality, making him likable to viewers. His quick wit, playful banter, and humor bring a lighthearted and relatable element to the series.

Ruzek's growth and development as a character throughout the series have resonated with viewers. From a rookie cop into a seasoned detective, his determination to prove himself showcases his commitment to the job. His personality and contribution to making the show more comedic earn him a place on this list.

2 Erin Lindsay

Portrayed by Sophia Bush, Erin Lindsay, the strong and independent detective, has become a fan favorite through and through. Erin's troubled past often plays a role in her decision to undertake any action necessary for justice.

Erin's bonds of mentorship with Hank and of romanticism with Jay keep her in the limelight of the show and serve as a subplot to the series itself. Her journey throughout the series is very prominent, leaving the audience yearning to know more about their favorite compassionate and kind character. Her departure from the series was considered a heavy loss for the fans.

1 Jay Halstead

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is one of the more versatile characters in the series. His traits like empathy, compassion, and loyalty, among many others, make him stand out from the other characters in the series.

The show's depiction of Jay's character development arc from a patrol officer to a seasoned detective has really enamored the audience. Jesse Lee Soffer's portrayal of the character is noteworthy. His charismatic personality shines throughout the series, making the show all the more intriguing for the audience.

