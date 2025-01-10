Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) first appeared in the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. It was clear from the get-go that he was atypically interested in Intelligence. However, his motive initially was unclear, but as the days went by, it also became clear that he needed to form a relationship with the unit. He finally finds an in with them, but the relationship is not built on values. Instead, it’s symbiotic, where they rely on each other for above-the-law dealings. Yet, there is an imbalance since Reid holds all the power.

“He is such a hard-to-read and pin kind of character. It’s a slow burn. We’re learning slowly who this guy is and what he wants. And now we certainly know he’s got all of this dirt on Voight (Jason Beghe), which is high-stakes,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Fanatic about what made Reid hard to understand before fully showing his true colors. His manner of operation is not something Voight is thrilled about since Voight does not like being told what to do. According to Sigan, Voight understands Reid's threat, and his attempt to escape from this unbalanced relationship proves futile. She previewed how this relationship plays out in future episodes, saying,

“He could basically disband the entire unit and potentially put Torres in jail. You’ll see it moving forward that Voight isn’t very comfortable with that relationship and being under somebody’s thumb. As time goes on, we get to learn more about Reid and what those motivations are. “It becomes a cat-and-mouse game between the two of them as they’re getting to know each other, and Voight tries to find out how they can manipulate this man, who we’ll learn is incredibly good at manipulating people.”

Voight Might Finally Meet His Match in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 12.

“He’s incredibly good at playing this game, and I think it is one of the more formidable opponents that Voight has faced in some time. He’s like a funhouse mirror version of Voight. Voight is going up against somebody who knows the way that he thinks and is always two steps ahead,” Sigan said, teasing a complex relationship between the two men who are reflections of each other. Many have tried to take Voight down and failed. Some have come close, but just about. Sigan revealed another reason for introducing Reid, saying,

“We use this character to talk a lot about whether Voight has changed. Who is Voight? Is he this evolved person that we’ve been trying to make him? Is he the same old Voight, just with a different outfit?”

There is a potential showdown on the horizon between Voight and his new boss, but who will emerge victorious?